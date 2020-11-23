Sports

MLB sets tentative August date for Yankees-White Sox game at "Field of Dreams" near Dyersville

FILE - In this undated file photo, people portraying ghost players emerge from a cornfield as they reenact a scene from
FILE - In this undated file photo, people portraying ghost players emerge from a cornfield as they reenact a scene from the movie "Field of Dreams" at the movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. The 1989 film was No. 6 in The Associated Press' Top 25 favorite sports movies poll. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Major League Baseball announced Monday it will attempt to play a game at the “Field of Dreams” movie site near Dyersville in August, 2021.

The regular-season game will be the first ever held in Iowa and will feature the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. The tentative date is Aug. 12.

MLB constructed an 8,000-seat temporary stadium adjacent to the movie site but had a scheduled game between the White Sox and Yankees postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A substitute game between the White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at the stadium also was subsequently postponed.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

