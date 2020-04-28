Minor League Sports

Midwest League cancels 2020 all-star game

The Western Division All-Stars are introduced before the Midwest League All-Star Game at Clinton's Alliant Energy Field.
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Midwest League announced its annual all-star game has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 game was scheduled to be played in June in Bowling Green, Ky. The league has awarded the 2021 game to the city instead.

“The Hot Rods will always prioritize the safety of fans and staff, and thus we are forced to postpone the All-Star event,” Bowling Green owner Jack Blackstock said. “We appreciate the Midwest League awarding the game to Bowling Green for 2021, and we are already planning for an awesome weekend culminating with the All-Star Game on June 22.”

This was to be the 56th Midwest League All-Star Game. The season at every level of the minor leagues is delayed, with it likely to be canceled.

