Jack Millar of Cedar Rapids RoughRiders earns USHL honor

CEDAR RAPIDS — Jack Millar of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders was named Tuesday the United States Hockey League’s Defenseman of the Week.

Millar had a goal and two assists in an 8-4 win last Friday night over the United States National Team Development Program’s U-17 team. He had an assist Saturday night in a 5-1 win over Team USA.

Millar, a Colorado College commit, had a plus-minus rating of plus-seven in the two games.

“Happy for Jackson,” said RoughRiders Coach Mark Carlson. “He’s grown immensely on and off the ice over the last 13 months, and he worked extremely hard this offseason. Excited to watch his continued development this season.”

The RoughRiders are 4-0 and host Waterloo at 7:05 Friday night. That is the club’s only game this week.