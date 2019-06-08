Iowans in Minor League Baseball: Nick Roscetti reassigned by Milwaukee Brewers

Former Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area preps and former University of Iowa players who are in affiliated professional baseball. All statistics mentioned are through Friday, June 7, 2019.

Jake Adams (University of Iowa): Hit his ninth home run of the season Thursday night for high-Class A Fayetteville (Astros). First baseman has a .261 batting average with 34 RBIs in 51 games.

Nick Allgeyer (Iowa): Lefty starter had a career-high 10 strikeouts over six innings in his last start for high-A Dunedin (Blue Jays). Is 4-3 with a 2.35 ERA in 11 starts this season and has been selected for the Florida State League All-Star Game.

Joel Booker (Iowa): Outfielder continues to scuffle since his promotion to Triple-A Charlotte (White Sox). Has .183 batting average in 22 games, with an RBI.

Tyler Cropley (Iowa): Catcher hitting .173 in 16 games for low-A Hagerstown (Nationals) with a home run and six RBIs.

C.J. Eldred (Mount Vernon/Iowa): Promoted last week to high-A Wilmington (Royals), pitcher allowed only an unearned run over two relief innings in his first and thus far only appearance.

Nick Gallagher (Iowa City West/Iowa): Pitcher placed on the seven-day Injured List at high-A Lynchburg (Indians). Half of the right-hander’s 10 appearances have been starts, and he is 1-1 with a 4.89 ERA overall, with 44 Ks in 35 innings.

Korry Howell (Kirkwood Community College): Had back-to-back two-hit games for low-A Wisconsin (Brewers) last week. Shortstop hitting .247 in 28 games overall for the Timber Rattlers, with 10 RBIs and four stolen bases.

Mitch Keller (Cedar Rapids Xavier): Set a career high with 13 strikeouts (in just five innings, no less) in his start last week for Triple-A Indianapolis (Pirates). Gave up just one hit in the game. Is 5-1, with a 3.10 ERA in 10 starts for the Indians, with 74 strikeouts in 58 innings.

Mason McCoy (Iowa): Tooling along with a .308 average in 28 games since being promoted to Double-A Bowie (Orioles). Has played in 56 minor league games this season and has failed to get at least one hit in just 12 of them.

Robert Neustrom (Iowa): Outfielder is on the seven-day Injured List for low-A Delmarva (Orioles). Hasn’t played since April 30. Has .329 average in 19 games, with three homers and 14 RBIs.

Tyler Peyton (Iowa): Pitcher is 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA in 16 relief appearances for high-A Myrtle Beach (Cubs).

Colin Rea (Cascade): Right-hander is 6-1 with a 3.34 ERA in 11 starts for Triple-A Iowa (Cubs). Just 57 hits allowed in 59 1/3 innings for the former big leaguer.

Nick Roscetti (Iowa): Reassigned by Brewers to extended spring training last week. Had played in 20 games for high-A Carolina, hitting .156 with two RBIs.

Scott Schebler (Cedar Rapids Prairie): Outfielder finally hit his first two homers last week for Triple-A Louisville since being sent down by the Cincinnati Reds. Has a .248 average in 29 games for the Bats, with eight RBIs.

Still in extended spring training: Pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) with the Angels, pitcher Zach Daniels (Cedar Rapids Kennedy/Iowa) with the Atlanta Braves and pitcher A.J. Puk (Cedar Rapids Washington) with the Oakland Athletics.