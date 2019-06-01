Iowans In The Minors

Former local and area preps and former University of Iowa players who are in affiliated professional baseball. All statistics mentioned are through Friday

l Jake Adams (University of Iowa): First baseman is holding steady with a .271 batting average in 46 games at high-A Fayetteville (Astros). Has eight home runs and 33 RBIs.

l Nick Allgeyer (Iowa): Left-handed starting pitcher allowed just four hits and a run with seven strikeouts in six innings in his start last week for high-A Dunedin (Blue Jays). Is 4-3 with a 2.44 ERA in 10 starts this season, with a WHIP under 1.00 and 56 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings.

l Joel Booker (Iowa): Outfielder hitting .194 in 19 games at Triple-A Charlotte (White Sox). Did go 2-for-2 with a walk Thursday night against Indianapolis.

l Tyler Cropley (Iowa): Catcher hitting .237 in 12 games for low-A Hagerstown (Nationals) with a home run and nine RBIs.

l C.J. Eldred (Mount Vernon/Iowa): Pitched once last week for low-A Lexington (Royals) and did not allowed a run in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Is 0-1 with a 4.84 ERA in 10 games this season for the Legends.

l Nick Gallagher (Iowa City West/Iowa): Half of the right-hander’s 10 appearances for high-A Lynchburg (Indians) have been starts. Is 1-1 with a 4.89 ERA overall, with 44 Ks in 35 innings.

l Korry Howell (Kirkwood Community College): Playing virtually every day at shortstop for low-A Wisconsin (Brewers). Hitting .217 in 23 games, with nine RBIs and a stolen base.

l Mitch Keller (Cedar Rapids Xavier): Made his big league debut Monday night for the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up six runs in the first inning but none in his final three. Sent back to Triple-A Indianapolis after the game but has not made an appearance since then.

l Mason McCoy (Iowa): Infielder is 0 for his last 8, which is newsworthy the way he has hit this season. Still has a .333 batting average in 22 games for Double-A Bowie, with three doubles, three triples, a homer and nine RBIs. In 49 games this season between Bowie and high-A Frederick, has a cool .359 batting average.

l Robert Neustrom (Iowa): Outfielder is on the seven-day Injured List for low-A Delmarva (Orioles). Hasn’t played since April 30. Has .329 average in 19 games, with three homers and 14 RBIs.

l Tyler Peyton (Iowa): Pitcher is 0-1 with a 4.85 ERA in 14 relief appearances for high-A Myrtle Beach (Cubs). Has given up just one earned run over 7 2/3 innings in his last four outings.

l Colin Rea (Cascade): Seven shutout innings in his last start for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs. Former major leaguer is 6-1 with a 2.77 ERA in 10 starts this season, including one complete game. Just 49 hits allowed in 55 1/3 innings.

l Nick Roscetti (Iowa): Spot duty for the utility infielder at high-A Carolina (Brewers). Has played in 19 games and has a .161 batting average with a pair of RBIs.

l Scott Schebler (Cedar Rapids Prairie): Outfielder is scuffling at Triple-A Louisville (Reds). Has .215 average in 22 games, with no homers and four RBIs.

l Keaton Winn (Pekin): Righty pitcher is 2-4 with a 4.31 ERA in 11 games, five starts, for low-A Augusta (Giants).

l Still in extended spring training: Pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) with the Angels, pitcher Zach Daniels (Cedar Rapids Kennedy/Iowa) with the Atlanta Braves and pitcher A.J. Puk (Cedar Rapids Washington) with the Oakland Athletics.

— Jeff Johnson