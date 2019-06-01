Minor League Sports

Iowans In The Minors

Korry Howell Former Kirkwood player
Former local and area preps and former University of Iowa players who are in affiliated professional baseball. All statistics mentioned are through Friday

lll

l Jake Adams (University of Iowa): First baseman is holding steady with a .271 batting average in 46 games at high-A Fayetteville (Astros). Has eight home runs and 33 RBIs.

l Nick Allgeyer (Iowa): Left-handed starting pitcher allowed just four hits and a run with seven strikeouts in six innings in his start last week for high-A Dunedin (Blue Jays). Is 4-3 with a 2.44 ERA in 10 starts this season, with a WHIP under 1.00 and 56 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings.

l Joel Booker (Iowa): Outfielder hitting .194 in 19 games at Triple-A Charlotte (White Sox). Did go 2-for-2 with a walk Thursday night against Indianapolis.

l Tyler Cropley (Iowa): Catcher hitting .237 in 12 games for low-A Hagerstown (Nationals) with a home run and nine RBIs.

l C.J. Eldred (Mount Vernon/Iowa): Pitched once last week for low-A Lexington (Royals) and did not allowed a run in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Is 0-1 with a 4.84 ERA in 10 games this season for the Legends.

l Nick Gallagher (Iowa City West/Iowa): Half of the right-hander’s 10 appearances for high-A Lynchburg (Indians) have been starts. Is 1-1 with a 4.89 ERA overall, with 44 Ks in 35 innings.

l Korry Howell (Kirkwood Community College): Playing virtually every day at shortstop for low-A Wisconsin (Brewers). Hitting .217 in 23 games, with nine RBIs and a stolen base.

l Mitch Keller (Cedar Rapids Xavier): Made his big league debut Monday night for the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up six runs in the first inning but none in his final three. Sent back to Triple-A Indianapolis after the game but has not made an appearance since then.

l Mason McCoy (Iowa): Infielder is 0 for his last 8, which is newsworthy the way he has hit this season. Still has a .333 batting average in 22 games for Double-A Bowie, with three doubles, three triples, a homer and nine RBIs. In 49 games this season between Bowie and high-A Frederick, has a cool .359 batting average.

l Robert Neustrom (Iowa): Outfielder is on the seven-day Injured List for low-A Delmarva (Orioles). Hasn’t played since April 30. Has .329 average in 19 games, with three homers and 14 RBIs.

l Tyler Peyton (Iowa): Pitcher is 0-1 with a 4.85 ERA in 14 relief appearances for high-A Myrtle Beach (Cubs). Has given up just one earned run over 7 2/3 innings in his last four outings.

l Colin Rea (Cascade): Seven shutout innings in his last start for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs. Former major leaguer is 6-1 with a 2.77 ERA in 10 starts this season, including one complete game. Just 49 hits allowed in 55 1/3 innings.

l Nick Roscetti (Iowa): Spot duty for the utility infielder at high-A Carolina (Brewers). Has played in 19 games and has a .161 batting average with a pair of RBIs.

l Scott Schebler (Cedar Rapids Prairie): Outfielder is scuffling at Triple-A Louisville (Reds). Has .215 average in 22 games, with no homers and four RBIs.

l Keaton Winn (Pekin): Righty pitcher is 2-4 with a 4.31 ERA in 11 games, five starts, for low-A Augusta (Giants).

l Still in extended spring training: Pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) with the Angels, pitcher Zach Daniels (Cedar Rapids Kennedy/Iowa) with the Atlanta Braves and pitcher A.J. Puk (Cedar Rapids Washington) with the Oakland Athletics.

— Jeff Johnson

