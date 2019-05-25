Iowans in Minor League Baseball: Mason McCoy still hot at the plate

Former Cedar Rapids and Gazette area preps and former University of Iowa players who are in affiliated professional baseball. All statistics mentioned are through Friday, May 24, 2019.

Jake Adams (University of Iowa): Three home runs last week for the first baseman at high-Class A Fayetteville (Astros). Hitting .276 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs in 41 games this season.

Nick Allgeyer (Iowa): Left-handed starting pitcher has been selected to the Florida State League All-Star Game. Member of the Dunedin Blue Jays is 3-3 with a 2.55 earned run average in nine starts. A very fine WHIP stands at 0.99, and he has 49 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings.

Joel Booker (Iowa): Outfielder hitting .204 in 15 games since being promoted to Triple-A Charlotte (White Sox). Still seeking his first RBI in 49 at-bats. Had his average up to .231 but is 1 for his last 10 at the plate.

Tyler Cropley (Iowa): Catcher not playing every day, but he’s hitting when he does for low-A Hagerstown (Nationals). Is 8-for-26 in eight games (.308) with five runs batted in.

C.J. Eldred (Mount Vernon/Iowa): Right-hander has been in a relief role all season for low-A Lexington (Royals). Has an 0-1 record and 5.40 ERA in nine appearances. His best stat is only four walks in 20 innings.

Nick Gallagher (Iowa City West/Iowa): Control has been a bugaboo for the right-hander at high-A Lynchburg (Indians). Has 20 walks in 32 innings, though he has allowed just 23 hits and struck out 42. Overall it’s a 1-1 record and 5.06 ERA in nine appearances, including five starts.

Korry Howell (Kirkwood Community College): Shortstop hitting .208 in 18 games for low-A Wisconsin (Brewers) of the Midwest League. Has driven in eight.

Mitch Keller (Cedar Rapids Xavier): Rumors of a major league call-up last week didn’t materialize, but the right-hander continues to pitch well at Triple-A Indianapolis (Pirates). Is 5-0 with a 3.45 ERA in nine starts. Has allowed 47 hits in 47 innings and has struck out 56. Just a matter of time before he’s in the bigs.

Mason McCoy (Iowa): Is there anyone in the minor leagues who has been hotter at the plate? It was just another routine three-hit game Friday for the shortstop at Double-A Bowie (Orioles). Hitting .397 in 15 games for the Baysox and .385 in 42 games this season at Bowie and high-A Frederick.

Robert Neustrom (Iowa): Outfielder is on the seven-day Injured List for low-A Delmarva (Orioles). Hasn’t played since April 30. Has .329 average in 19 games, with three homers and 14 RBIs.

Tyler Peyton (Iowa): Pitcher hasn’t allowed a run in his last three relief appearances, spanning 5 2/3 innings. Has 4.88 ERA and 0-1 record in 13 games this season.

Colin Rea (Cascade): Has been solid as member of starting rotation for Triple-A Iowa (Cubs). Is 5-1 with a 3.17 ERA in nine starts, allowing just 46 hits in 48 1/3 innings.

Nick Roscetti (Iowa): Infielder has gotten into 17 games for high-A Carolina (Brewers) and has a .158 batting average, a pair of RBIs and a pair of stolen bases.

Scott Schebler (Cedar Rapids Prairie): After a slow start at Triple-A Louisville (Reds), outfielder has started to come around offensively after his demotion from the major leagues. Has .273 batting average in 16 games (55 at-bats), though he doesn’t have a home run.

Keaton Winn (Pekin): A couple of decent six-inning starts in his last two appearances for low-A Augusta (Giants). Is 2-3 with a 3.82 ERA in nine games overall. Right-hander is from Iowa Western Community College.