Iowans in pro baseball: Jake Adams latest to get a promotion

Former Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area preps and former University of Iowa players who are in affiliated professional baseball. All statistics mentioned are through Friday, July 19, 2019.

l Jake Adams (University of Iowa): First baseman got the promotion to Double-A Corpus Christi (Astros) last week, where he went 3-for-7 with a walk, a run and RBI. Hit .246 in 91 games at high-A Fayetteville, with 15 home runs.

l Nick Allgeyer (Iowa): Pitcher is 7-5 with a 4.16 earned run average in 19 starts for high-A Dunedin (Blue Jays).

l Joel Booker (Iowa): Outfielder struggled at the plate a bit last week. His average at Double-A Birmingham (White Sox) is down to .257 in 53 games, with a home run and 21 RBIs

l Tyler Cropley (Iowa): Catcher went 1-for-4 with a run in his only game last week for low-A Hagerstown (Nationals). Hitting .181 in 32 games overall for the Suns, with two home run and eight RBIs.

l C.J. Eldred (Mount Vernon/Iowa): Has pitched in 18 games, with two starts, for low-A Lexington (Royals). Has an 0-4 record and 7.13 ERA.

l Zach Daniels (Cedar Rapids Kennedy/Iowa): Struggled in two outings last week for Rookie-level Danville (Braves). Is 1-1 in nine games with a 5.56 ERA.

l Nick Gallagher (Iowa City West/Iowa): Pitcher down in the Arizona Rookie League on injury rehab. Has been on IL at high-A Lynchburg (Indians) since May 26. Has 1-1 record and 4.89 ERA in 10 games, five starts.

l Korry Howell (Kirkwood Community College): Outfielder hitting .235 in 67 games for low-A Wisconsin (Brewers). Has a homer, 18 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

l Mitch Keller (Cedar Rapids Xavier): His start Friday against Columbus went six innings. He allowed four earned runs but struck out 12. Is 7-5 with a 3.56 ERA overall in 19 starts for Triple-A Indianapolis (Pirates), with 123 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings.

l Mason McCoy (Iowa): A cold spell for the shortstop at Double-A Bowie (Orioles) has been followed by a five-game hot streak in which he is 9-for-24. Season average is .289 in 75 games for the Baysox.

l Cole McDonald (New Hampton/Iowa): Five games, including two starts for Shortseason-A Tri-City (Astros). No record and a 2.70 ERA.

l Robert Neustrom (Iowa): Outfielder promoted last week to high-A Frederick (Orioles). Is 3-for-14 in his first three games, with a RBI.

l Tyler Peyton (Iowa): Pitcher is 0-3 with a save and a 5.63 ERA in 22 games for high-A Myrtle Beach (Cubs).

l A.J. Puk (Cedar Rapids Washington): In four games since joining Triple-A Las Vegas, has a 2-1 record and 4.50 ERA. Four runs allowed, three earned, in six innings, with seven strikeouts.

l Colin Rea (Cascade): Has won 11 of his 21 starts for Triple-A Iowa (Cubs). Has 3.65 ERA, allowing just 107 hits in 118 1/3 innings.

l Brady Schanuel (Iowa): Has whittled his ERA at Rookie-level Rocky Mountain (Brewers) to 4.63 in 12 appearances. Has a 4-1 record and 44 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings.

l Scott Schebler (Cedar Rapids Prairie): Average for the outfielder is down to .216 in 53 games for Triple-A Louisville (Reds). Has five homers and 17 RBIs.

l Connor Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson): Has pitched in eight games, two starts, for Arizona Rookie League Angels. Has 1-2 record and 5.68 ERA.

l Spencer Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson): Pitcher has allowed just one hit and no runs in his last three appearances for Shortseason-A Williamsport (Phillies), spanning seven innings. For the Crosscutters in five appearances, he has a 3-1 record and 0.82 ERA, allowing just two hits (though 10 walks) in 11 innings.

l Keaton Winn (Pekin): Solid season for low-A Augusta (Giants). Has pitched in 22 games, with 16 starts. Has 5-6 record and 3.25 ERA.

— Jeff Johnson