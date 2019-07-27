Iowans in pro baseball: A.J. Puk, Robert Neustrom get promotions

Former Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area preps and former University of Iowa players who are in affiliated professional baseball. All statistics mentioned are through Friday, July 19, 2019.

l Jake Adams (University of Iowa): First baseman holding steady with a .247 batting average in 88 games for high-A Fayetteville (Astros). Has 15 home runs and 66 RBIs.

l Nick Allgeyer (Iowa): Pitcher is 7-4 with a 4.14 earned run average in 18 starts. Has 83 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings for high-A Dunedin (Blue Jays).

l Joel Booker (Iowa): Outfielder went 3-for-5 with three RBIs in his last game for Double-A Birmingham (White Sox). Hitting .282 in 46 games, with a homer, 20 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

l Tyler Cropley (Iowa): Catcher hasn’t played in a week for low-A Hagerstown (Nationals). Hitting .178 in 31 games, with two homers and eight RBIs.

l C.J. Eldred (Mount Vernon/Iowa): Pitcher is 0-3 with two saves and a 6.56 ERA in 17 games for low-A Lexington (Royals).

l Zach Daniels (Cedar Rapids Kennedy/Iowa): Is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in eight games for Rookie-level Danville (Braves). Has 21 strikeouts in 20 innings.

l Nick Gallagher (Iowa City West/Iowa): Still on Injured List at high-A Lynchburg (Indians), where he hasn’t pitched since May 26. Has 1-1 record and 4.89 ERA in 10 games, five starts.

l Korry Howell (Kirkwood Community College): Outfielder hitting .239 in 62 games for low-A Wisconsin (Brewers). Has a homer, 17 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

l Mitch Keller (Cedar Rapids Xavier): Tooling along with a 7-4 record and 3.10 ERA for Triple-A Indianapolis (Pirates). Has allowed just 82 hits and has 106 strikeouts in 93 innings.

l Mason McCoy (Iowa): Shortstop is 0 for his last 17 at Double-A Bowie (Orioles), seeing his batting average fall to .282 in 70 games. Has two homers and 23 RBIs.

l Cole McDonald (Iowa): Threw four hitless and scoreless innings in his last outing for Shortseason-A Tri-City (Astros). Has a 1.64 ERA in four pro games. Has allowed just four hits in 11 innings and has 12 strikeouts.

l Robert Neustrom (Iowa): Outfielder promoted last week to high-A Frederick (Orioles). Is 3-for-14 in his first three games, with a RBI.

l Tyler Peyton (Iowa): Pitcher came off the IL last week and threw two scoreless innings in his return for high-A Myrtle Beach (Cubs). Overall is 0-2 with a save and 4.95 ERA in 20 games for the Pelicans.

l A.J. Puk (Cedar Rapids Washington): Pitcher moved up to Triple-A Las Vegas (Athletics) last week and has thrown three shutout innings in two games.

l Colin Rea (Cascade): Roughest outing of a good season at Triple-A Iowa (Cubs) last week, giving up nine earned runs in five innings. Has 11-3 overall record with 3.77 ERA.

l Brady Schanuel (Iowa): Has a whopping 40 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings for Rookie-level Rocky Mountain (Brewers). Record is 3-1 and ERA 5.06 in 11 appearances.

l Scott Schebler (Cedar Rapids Prairie): Outfielder is hitting .234 in 48 games for Triple-A Louisville (Reds), with five homers and 15 RBIs.

l Connor Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson): Is 0-2 with a 6.62 ERA in six pitching appearances for Arizona Rooke League Angels. Has 24 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings.

l Spencer Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson): Is 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA in four appearances for Shortseason-A Williamsport. Only one hit allowed in eight innings, though he has walked nine.

l Keaton Winn (Pekin): In 21 outings, 15 starts, for low-A Augusta (Giants), has a 5-6 record and 3.38 ERA.

— Jeff Johnson