Minor League Sports

Iowans In PRO BASEBALL

Iowa's Mason McCoy (1) gets a Maryland runner out at third before throwing to first for a double play during a game at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Sunday March 27, 2016. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Iowa's Mason McCoy (1) gets a Maryland runner out at third before throwing to first for a double play during a game at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Sunday March 27, 2016. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)

Former local and area preps and former University of Iowa players who are in affiliated professional baseball. All statistics mentioned are through Friday

lll

l Jake Adams (University of Iowa): First baseman homered for the 13th time this season in a game last week for the high-Class A Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros). Hitting ..255 overall in 72 games with 53 RBIs.

l Nick Allgeyer (Iowa): Has a 6-3 record and 3.10 earned run average in 15 starts for high-A Dunedin (Blue Jays). 73 hits allowed in 78 1/3 innings, with 79 strikeouts.

l Joel Booker (Iowa): A bit of a downturn has the outfielder’s batting average under .300 for the first time in a long while at Double-A Birmingham (White Sox). Sitting at .293 in 33 games, with a homer, 13 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

l Tyler Cropley (Iowa): Catcher went 1-for-3 on the Fourth of July for low-A Hagerstown (Nationals). Has .189 batting average in 25 games, with two homers and seven RBIs.

l C.J. Eldred (Mount Vernon/Iowa): Son of Kansas City Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred is 0-2 with a save and 7.15 ERA in 14 appearances for low-A Lexington (Royals).

l Zach Daniels (Cedar Rapids Kennedy/Iowa): First two outings for Rookie-level Danville (Braves) were in relief. Last two have been starts, the latest one a disaster: 2 1/3 innings, 10 hits and 11 runs allowed (nine earned) in a loss to Princeton.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

l Nick Gallagher (Iowa City West/Iowa): Remains on Injured List at high-A Lynchburg (Indians). Has 1-1 record and 4.89 ERA in 10 games, five starts.

l Korry Howell (Kirkwood Community College): Outfielder has 46 games in at low-Wisconsin (Brewers) and has a .208 batting average with a homer and 13 RBIs.

l Mitch Keller (Cedar Rapids Xavier): Pitcher allowed nine hits and six earned runs over 5 1/3 innings on the Fourth of July against Toledo. Triple-A Indianapolis (Pirates) hurler is 6-3 with a 3.34 ERA in 14 starts.

l Mason McCoy (Iowa): Continues his breakout season at Double-A Bowie (Orioles), where he is hitting .322 in 54 games. Counting 27 games at high-A Frederick, the shortstop has a .341 average this season in 81 games.

l Cole McDonald (Iowa): Pitcher was promoted after one game for the Gulf Coast League Astros to shortseason-A Tri-City. In two combined games for the teams, he has thrown four shutout innings.

l Robert Neustrom (Iowa): Outfielder hitting .281 in 33 games for low-A Delmarva (Orioles), with four homers and 24 RBIs.

l Tyler Peyton (Iowa): Pitcher had a brief, two-game stretch in Double-A but is back now with high-A Myrtle Beach (Cubs), where is 0-2 with a 5.24 ERA in 19 games.

l A.J. Puk (Cedar Rapids Washington): Pitcher has allowed at least one run in all five of his appearances since returning from Tommy John elbow surgery. At Double-A Midland (Athletics) at the moment. Combined with his numbers at high-A Stockton, he has a 6.48 ERA over 8 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits and six walks, striking out 13.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter!

You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days.

Local Garage Sales!

Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun!

Search Now

l Colin Rea (Cascade): Pitcher having a nice season for Triple-A Iowa (Cubs). Has sparkling 10-2 record in 17 starts with a 3.24 ERA. Just 85 hits allowed in 94 1/3 innings.

l Brady Schanuel (Iowa): Struggles continuing for pitcher at Rookie-level Rocky Mountain (Brewers). Has 1-0 record but an 8.71 ERA in six appearances. 20 strikeouts but 13 walks in 10 1/3 innings.

l Scott Schebler (Cedar Rapids Prairie): Outfielder hasn’t played since June 28, recently placed back on the Injured List at Triple-A Louisville (Reds). Has played 39 games since his demotion from the big leagues, hitting .241 with three homers and 10 RBIs.

l Connor Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson): Things went much better for the first-year pitcher in his third pro appearance for the Arizona Rookie League Angels. Threw four innings last week against the AZL Indians ‘B,’ allowing just two hits and a run.

l Spencer Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson): Pitcher has been moved up from Gulf Coast League Phillies East team to shortseason-A Williamsport. Has yet to make an appearance for the Crosscutters.

l Keaton Winn (Pekin): Pitcher is 3-5 with a 3.71 ERA in 17 appearances, 11 starts, for low-A Augusta (Giants).

— Jeff Johnson

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Minor League Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Minor league notebook: Josh Winder's time with Cedar Rapids Kernels likely dwindling

Drafted in the final round last year, C.R. Kernels newcomer Tyler Webb trying to make most of his chance

14-year-old Mitchell Frahm gets his kicks in as a member of the Cedar Rapids Inferno

"Stunned": Cedar Rapids housing parents of Tyler Skaggs having difficult time processing pitcher's death

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa should adopt EPA water standards

Why AT&T DirecTV customers may no longer see local Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS programming

NewBoCo's David Tominsky to run for Cedar Rapids school board

Net worths of U.S. representatives dip

United States demands $12.7 billion in judgment against 'El Chapo'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.