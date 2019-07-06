Iowans In PRO BASEBALL

Former local and area preps and former University of Iowa players who are in affiliated professional baseball. All statistics mentioned are through Friday

l Jake Adams (University of Iowa): First baseman homered for the 13th time this season in a game last week for the high-Class A Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros). Hitting ..255 overall in 72 games with 53 RBIs.

l Nick Allgeyer (Iowa): Has a 6-3 record and 3.10 earned run average in 15 starts for high-A Dunedin (Blue Jays). 73 hits allowed in 78 1/3 innings, with 79 strikeouts.

l Joel Booker (Iowa): A bit of a downturn has the outfielder’s batting average under .300 for the first time in a long while at Double-A Birmingham (White Sox). Sitting at .293 in 33 games, with a homer, 13 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

l Tyler Cropley (Iowa): Catcher went 1-for-3 on the Fourth of July for low-A Hagerstown (Nationals). Has .189 batting average in 25 games, with two homers and seven RBIs.

l C.J. Eldred (Mount Vernon/Iowa): Son of Kansas City Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred is 0-2 with a save and 7.15 ERA in 14 appearances for low-A Lexington (Royals).

l Zach Daniels (Cedar Rapids Kennedy/Iowa): First two outings for Rookie-level Danville (Braves) were in relief. Last two have been starts, the latest one a disaster: 2 1/3 innings, 10 hits and 11 runs allowed (nine earned) in a loss to Princeton.

l Nick Gallagher (Iowa City West/Iowa): Remains on Injured List at high-A Lynchburg (Indians). Has 1-1 record and 4.89 ERA in 10 games, five starts.

l Korry Howell (Kirkwood Community College): Outfielder has 46 games in at low-Wisconsin (Brewers) and has a .208 batting average with a homer and 13 RBIs.

l Mitch Keller (Cedar Rapids Xavier): Pitcher allowed nine hits and six earned runs over 5 1/3 innings on the Fourth of July against Toledo. Triple-A Indianapolis (Pirates) hurler is 6-3 with a 3.34 ERA in 14 starts.

l Mason McCoy (Iowa): Continues his breakout season at Double-A Bowie (Orioles), where he is hitting .322 in 54 games. Counting 27 games at high-A Frederick, the shortstop has a .341 average this season in 81 games.

l Cole McDonald (Iowa): Pitcher was promoted after one game for the Gulf Coast League Astros to shortseason-A Tri-City. In two combined games for the teams, he has thrown four shutout innings.

l Robert Neustrom (Iowa): Outfielder hitting .281 in 33 games for low-A Delmarva (Orioles), with four homers and 24 RBIs.

l Tyler Peyton (Iowa): Pitcher had a brief, two-game stretch in Double-A but is back now with high-A Myrtle Beach (Cubs), where is 0-2 with a 5.24 ERA in 19 games.

l A.J. Puk (Cedar Rapids Washington): Pitcher has allowed at least one run in all five of his appearances since returning from Tommy John elbow surgery. At Double-A Midland (Athletics) at the moment. Combined with his numbers at high-A Stockton, he has a 6.48 ERA over 8 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits and six walks, striking out 13.

l Colin Rea (Cascade): Pitcher having a nice season for Triple-A Iowa (Cubs). Has sparkling 10-2 record in 17 starts with a 3.24 ERA. Just 85 hits allowed in 94 1/3 innings.

l Brady Schanuel (Iowa): Struggles continuing for pitcher at Rookie-level Rocky Mountain (Brewers). Has 1-0 record but an 8.71 ERA in six appearances. 20 strikeouts but 13 walks in 10 1/3 innings.

l Scott Schebler (Cedar Rapids Prairie): Outfielder hasn’t played since June 28, recently placed back on the Injured List at Triple-A Louisville (Reds). Has played 39 games since his demotion from the big leagues, hitting .241 with three homers and 10 RBIs.

l Connor Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson): Things went much better for the first-year pitcher in his third pro appearance for the Arizona Rookie League Angels. Threw four innings last week against the AZL Indians ‘B,’ allowing just two hits and a run.

l Spencer Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson): Pitcher has been moved up from Gulf Coast League Phillies East team to shortseason-A Williamsport. Has yet to make an appearance for the Crosscutters.

l Keaton Winn (Pekin): Pitcher is 3-5 with a 3.71 ERA in 17 appearances, 11 starts, for low-A Augusta (Giants).

— Jeff Johnson