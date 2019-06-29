Iowans in pro baseball: Cole McDonald makes professional debut

Former Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area preps and former University of Iowa players who are in affiliated professional baseball. All statistics mentioned are through Friday, June 28, 2019.

Jake Adams (University of Iowa): First baseman is hitless in his last four games, with his batting average sliding to .252 in 65 games for high-A Fayetteville (Astros). Has 11 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Nick Allgeyer (Iowa): Tooling along with a 6-3 record and 2.70 earned run average in 14 starts for high-A Dunedin (Blue Jays). More strikeouts than innings pitched (75 in 73 1/3) and fewer hits allowed (66) than innings pitched.

Joel Booker (Iowa): Outfielder is back down with Double-A Birmingham (White Sox), where he has a .316 average in 27 games.

Tyler Cropley (Iowa): Irregular action at catcher for low-A Hagerstown (Orioles). Hitting .176 with a couple of home runs in just 22 games.

C.J. Eldred (Mount Vernon/Iowa): Pitcher picked up his first career save last week, of the four-inning variety for low-A Lexington (Royals). Is 0-1 with a 4.97 ERA in 12 games for the Legends.

Zach Daniels (Cedar Rapids Kennedy/Iowa): Has worked twice in relief for Rookie-level Danville (Braves), not allowing a run in 3 2/3 innings.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Gallagher (Iowa City West/Iowa): Still on the Injured List for high-A Lynchburg (Indians). Has made 10 appearances, five starts, and is 1-1 with a 4.89 ERA overall, with 44 Ks in 35 innings.

Korry Howell (Kirkwood Community College): Outfielder hit his first pro home run the other night for low-A Wisconsin (Brewers) at Cedar Rapids against the Kernels. Has .224 average in 40 games with 13 RBIs, eight doubles and five stolen bases.

Mitch Keller (Cedar Rapids Xavier): Named an International League all-star for Triple-A Indianapolis (Pirates). Had one start last week and gave up just six hits and a run in 7 1/3 innings. Is 6-1 with a 2.89 ERA in 12 starts for the Indians.

Mason McCoy (Iowa): Had modest six-game hitting streak snapped Friday. Infielder hitting .330 in 47 games at Double-A Bowie (Orioles). OPS is at a stellar .821.

Cole McDonald (Iowa): Pitcher and recent draft pick made his professional debut last week for Rookie-level Gulf Coast League Astros, throwing two hitless, shutout innings.

Robert Neustrom (Iowa): Outfielder getting back into the swing of things at low-A Delmarva (Orioles) after a lengthy stay on the IL. Has .279 batting average in 28 games, with four homers and 18 RBIs.

Tyler Peyton (Iowa): Pitcher moved up to Double-A Tennessee (Cubs), where he has pitched twice and given up seven runs in 2 2/3 innings.

A.J. Puk (Cedar Rapids Washington): Left-hander promoted from high-A to Double-A Midland (Athletics), as he continues return from Tommy John surgery. Gave up three hits and a run over 1 1/3 innings, striking out four in his only appearance thus far for RockHounds.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT WEEKLY HAWKEYE NEWSLETTER Get ready for gameday with the #ONIOWA Hawkeye newsletter. I am above 13 years of age, and agree to sending policies. SIGN ME UP Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter! You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days. Local Garage Sales! Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun! Search Now 135 Years of Gazette Headlines 135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up. Get Your Copy Today!

Colin Rea (Cascade): A Pacific Coast League all-star. Pitcher is 9-2 with a 3.27 ERA in 16 starts for Triple-A Iowa Cubs.

Brady Schanuel (Iowa): Has made five relief appearances for Rookie-level Rocky Mountain Vibes (Brewers), has no record and an 8.64 ERA. Has 15 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings, but also 11 walks.

Scott Schebler (Cedar Rapids Prairie): Outfielder has played 39 games for Triple-A Louisville (Reds) since his demotion from the big leagues. Hitting .241 with three homers and 10 RBIs.

Connor Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson): Pitcher finding his way in his first action in pro ball. Has made two appearances for Arizona Rookie League Angels and has given up seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. Seven walks have been his biggest bugaboo.

Spencer Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson): His pro debut last week consisted of one shutout inning with two strikeouts for Gulf Coast League Phillies East team. That’s Rookie level.

Keaton Winn (Pekin): Six shutout innings in his last start for low-A Augusta (Giants). Is 3-5 with a 3.52 ERA in 16 games overall, 10 starts.