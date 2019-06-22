Iowans In PRO BASEBALL

Former local and area preps and former University of Iowa players who are in affiliated professional baseball. All statistics mentioned are through Friday

l Jake Adams (University of Iowa): Went 1-for-2 with a run scored as starting first baseman for South team in last week’s Carolina League All-Star Game. Hitting .265 in 60 games this season for Fayetteville (Astros), with 11 home runs and 46 RBIs.

l Nick Allgeyer (Iowa): Was starting pitcher for North team, giving up one run in one inning of work and taking the loss in this past week’s Florida State League All-Star Game. Is 4-3 with a 2.89 earned run average in 12 starts this season for Dunedin (Blue Jays). Has allowed just 57 hits and has 67 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings.

l Joel Booker (Iowa): Outfielder sent back from Triple-A to Double-A Birmingham (White Sox) last week. Hit .205 in 25 games for Charlotte. Has .346 batting average in 21 games for Birmingham.

l Tyler Cropley (Iowa): Catcher has gotten into 20 games for low-A Hagerstown (Nationals). Hitting .177 with two homers and seven RBIs.

l C.J. Eldred (Mount Vernon/Iowa): Pitcher returned to low-A Lexington (Royals) after a successful four-outing stint at high-A Wilmington, where he didn’t give up an earned run in 6 2/3 innings. Is 0-1 with a 5.04 ERA in 11 relief appearances for Lexington.

l Zach Daniels (Cedar Rapids Kennedy/Iowa): Pitcher finally out of extended spring training, assigned by Braves to Rookie-level Danville. Has thrown in one game, giving up three hits but no runs in two innings.

l Nick Gallagher (Iowa City West/Iowa): Continues to be on the Injured List at high-A Lynchburg (Indians). Half of the right-hander’s 10 appearances have been starts, and he is 1-1 with a 4.89 ERA overall, with 44 Ks in 35 innings.

l Korry Howell (Kirkwood Community College): Infielder-turned-center fielder hitting .234 in 36 games for low- Wisconsin (Brewers). Has 12 RBIs and five stolen bases.

l Mitch Keller (Cedar Rapids Xavier): Made his third major league start last week for the Pittsburgh Pirates, then was sent back to Triple-A. Went 0-1 with a 10.50 ERA in the bigs, giving up 21 hits in 12 innings, striking out 15.

l Mason McCoy (Iowa): The batting average still at .320 in 40 games for Double-A Bowie (Orioles). Shortstop has a .344 average in 67 games at high-A and Double-A this season.

l Robert Neustrom (Iowa): Outfielder finally back after spending a month and a half on the Injured List. Went 1-for-16 rehabbing at Short-season-A Aberdeen and is 0-for-10 in two games back with low-A Delmarva (Orioles).

l Tyler Peyton (Iowa): Pitcher is 0-2 with a 5.24 ERA in 19 relief appearances for high-A Myrtle Beach (Cubs).

l A.J. Puk (Cedar Rapids Washington): Left-hander has made three appearances for high-A Stockton (Athletics) as he returns from Tommy John elbow surgery and has allowed five hits, four walks and five runs (four earned) in six innings. Also has nine strikeouts.

l Colin Rea (Cascade): An 8-1 record in 14 starts for Triple-A Iowa (Cubs) and a 3.30 earned run average for the right-handed pitcher and former big leaguer.

l Brady Schanuel (Iowa): Pitcher has made three relief appearances thus far for the Rookie-level Rocky Mountain Vibes (Brewers), giving up five runs (three earned) in 4 2/3 innings. Has walked six and struck out seven.

l Scott Schebler (Cedar Rapids Prairie): Outfielder homered in his first game back at Triple-A Louisville (Reds) following a stint on the Injured List. Hitting .250 in 32 games overall for the Bats.

l Connor Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson): Drafted and signed by Angels last year, finally made his first official professional outing last week in Arizona Rookie League. Gave up six runs (five earned) in two innings and took the loss.

l Keaton Winn (Pekin): Pitcher is 3-4 with a 3.80 ERA in 14 games, eight starts, for low-A Augusta (Giants).

l Spencer Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) and Cole McDonald (New Hampton/Iowa) have yet to be assigned to a team in the Phillies and Astros organizations, respectively.

— Jeff Johnson