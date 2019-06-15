Iowans in pro baseball: A.J. Puk makes first start of 2019 season

Former Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area preps and former University of Iowa players who are in affiliated professional baseball. All statistics mentioned are through Friday, June 14, 2019.

Jake Adams (University of Iowa): First baseman named a Carolina League all-star for high-Class Fayetteville (Astros). Hitting .261 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs in 57 games. Hit a grand slam Friday night in a win over Potomac.

Nick Allgeyer (Iowa): Lasted just an inning in his last start, giving up six hits and four earned runs. Still has put together a fine season that includes a 4-3 record and 2.89 earned run average in 12 starts.

Joel Booker (Iowa): Outfielder went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Triple-A Charlotte (White Sox) against Syracuse. Hitting .216 in 23 games since his promotion from Double-A, with a homer and three RBIs.

Tyler Cropley (Iowa): Catcher homered Thursday night for low-A Hagerstown (Nationals). Hitting .186 in 19 games, with a couple of homers and seven RBIs.

C.J. Eldred (Mount Vernon/Iowa): Pitcher hasn’t given up an earned run in his three appearances for high-A Wilmington (Royals). That spans 5 2/3 innings.

Nick Gallagher (Iowa City West/Iowa): Pitcher remains on the seven-day Injured List at high-A Lynchburg (Indians). Half of the right-hander’s 10 appearances have been starts, and he is 1-1 with a 4.89 ERA overall, with 44 Ks in 35 innings.

Korry Howell (Kirkwood Community College): Center fielder hitting .235 in 33 games for low-A Wisconsin (Brewers). Has 12 RBIs and five stolen bases.

Mitch Keller (Cedar Rapids Xavier): Pitcher gave up 10 hits and six runs over three innings in his second major league start last week for the Pittsburgh Pirates, at Atlanta.

Mason McCoy (Iowa): Shortstop hitting .319 in 34 games for Double-A Bowie (Orioles). In 61 games between Bowie and high-A Frederick, has a .346 batting average.

Robert Neustrom (Iowa): Outfielder remains on Injured List for low-A Delmarva (Orioles), but has played one rehab game for Short season-A Aberdeen, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

Tyler Peyton (Iowa): Pitcher is 0-1 with a 4.31 ERA in 17 relief appearances for high-A Myrtle Beach (Cubs).

A.J. Puk (Cedar Rapids Washington): Left-hander threw in a game for the first time since 2017, when he started for high-A Stockton (Athletics). Went two innings, allowed a solo home run and a walk, striking out four.

Colin Rea (Cascade): Right-hander is 7-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 13 starts for Triple-A Iowa (Cubs). Has allowed just 65 hits in 70 1/3 innings.

Scott Schebler (Cedar Rapids Prairie): Outfielder hitting .250 in 30 games for Triple-A Louisville (Reds). Has two homers and nine RBIs.

Keaton Winn (Pekin): Pitcher threw six shutout innings in his last start for low-A Augusta (Giants). Is 3-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 13 games overall, including seven starts.