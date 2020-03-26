Minor League Sports

Former Cedar Rapids RoughRider Jack Ahcan signs NHL deal with Boston Bruins

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defender Jack Ahcan.
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defender Jack Ahcan.

CEDAR RAPIDS — The NHL’s Boston Bruins signed former Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defenseman Jack Ahcan to a two-year, entry level contract Thursday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.ca. Ahcan was an undrafted free agent.

Ahcan recently completed his senior college hockey season at St. Cloud State, where he was team captain. He had seven goals and 18 assists in 33 games.

The 22-year-old played for the RoughRiders in the 2015-16 season, when he scored 14 goals and had 30 assists in 58 games. He was named the United States Hockey League’s Defenseman of the Year, the only Rider to ever win that award. Ahcan and former RoughRiders teammate Erik Foley were on a United States team that won the 2017 World Junior Championship.

“Jack Ahcan is a nice get for the Bruins,” said Mark Divver, who closely follows college hockey and Bruins prospects. “Underrated as a defender, he has excellent hands, and his IQ and vision complement the rest of his skill set. NHL scout I talked to this winter called him a modern day defenseman.”

Another former RoughRiders defenseman, junior Scotty Perunovich of Minnesota-Duluth, recently won player of the year honors in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, over Ahcan and Jordan Kawaguchi of North Dakota.

Here’s a link to a story on Ahcan after he was named USHL Defenseman of the Year.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Minor League Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids Kernels wait and wait to see if 2020 season gets played

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders deal with leukemia diagnosis of player at end of canceled season

United States Hockey League cancels season due to coronavirus

Cedar Rapids Kernels close Veterans Memorial Stadium for next 4 weeks

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Residents of Cedar Rapids nursing home test positive for novel coronavirus

Gov. Reynolds: Cities, counties don't have authority to issue shelter at home order

34 new cases of coronavirus in Iowa confirmed Thursday

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 26: Iowa County has first confirmed COVID-10 case

Iowa universities announce temporary, lenient, grading option this spring

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.