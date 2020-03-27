Former Cedar Rapids RoughRider Scotty Perunovich signs with NHL's St. Louis Blues

CEDAR RAPIDS — If you’re looking for a National Hockey League team to root for, go ahead and try the St. Louis RoughRiders.

Make that the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues announced Friday they have signed former Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defenseman Scotty Perunovich to a two-year, entry level contract. Perunovich, 21, was a second-round draft pick of the Blues in 2018 and recently completed his third season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder recently was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s most valuable player. He had six goals and 34 assists this season in 34 games.

A Hibbing, Minn., native, Perunovich played the 2016-17 United States Hockey League season with the RoughRiders, scoring six goals and adding 15 assists in 56 games.

He joins another former RoughRider who recently signed with the Blues. Forward Hugh McGing signed a two-year, entry level deal with the club after completing a four-year career at Western Michigan.

McGing, 21, was St. Louis’ fifth-round draft pick in 2018. He played two seasons in Cedar Rapids (2014-15 and 2015-16), scoring 33 total goals in 114 total games.

Those two join former RoughRiders defenseman Mitch Reinke in the Blues organization. Reinke was a teammate of McGing’s in Cedar Rapids in 2014-15 and 2015-16 and has played in one NHL game with St. Louis.

He has played 122 pro games the past two seasons with the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League.

Also in the Blues organization is yet another former RoughRiders player in forward Erik Foley. He has missed the last two professional seasons after incurring a concussion in a preseason game in 2018.

