Former Cedar Rapids RoughRider Gerry Mayhew named MVP of American Hockey League

Dubuque's Niklas Nevalainen stops Gerry Mayhew of the RoughRiders during the first half at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena in
Dubuque's Niklas Nevalainen stops Gerry Mayhew of the RoughRiders during the first half at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, February 23, 2013. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette-KCRG TV9)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Former Cedar Rapids RoughRiders forward Gerry Mayhew was named Friday the winner of the Les Cunningham Award as the most valuable player of the American Hockey League.

Mayhew scored a league-high 39 goals in just 49 games this season for the Iowa Wild. He also made his National Hockey League debut, scoring two goals in 13 games for the Minnesota Wild.

The 27-year-old Michigan native played the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons with the RoughRiders, scoring 36 goals in 117 games. He played four years collegiately at Ferris State, then signed a tryout contract with Iowa after his senior year.

He played the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with Iowa under an AHL contract. Minnesota signed him to a two-year, two-way NHL contract last offseason.

