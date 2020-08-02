Sports

Cedar Rapids native Mitch Keller placed on IL by Pittsburgh Pirates

He left his Saturday night start early

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, July 26, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Pitcher Mitch Keller of Cedar Rapids was removed in the third inning of his start Saturday night for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field and has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

Keller, a Xavier High School graduate, allowed a pair of solo home runs in the bottom of the third. With a runner on first base and two outs, Keller threw a curveball to Chicago’s Willson Contreras and immediately motioned to the Pirates dugout.

After being checked out by a trainer, he left the game. The Pirates described Keller’s injury as “left side discomfort,” which would indicate some sort of oblique issue.

Keller won his first start of this truncated Major League Baseball season last week, allowing one run in five innings against St. Louis. He took the loss Saturday.

As far as the other two Cedar Rapids natives in the big leagues, outfielder Scott Schebler was activated from the IL by the Atlanta Braves for Sunday’s game against the New York Mets. The Braves acquired Schebler, a Prairie High School grad, from the Cincinnati Reds recently for cash.

Pitcher A.J. Puk of the Oakland Athletics, a Washington High School grad, remains on the IL with a left shoulder injury and is expected to be out of action until at least mid-August.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

