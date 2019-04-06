Minor League Sports

C.R. RoughRiders knock off Anderson Cup winner Tri-City, could jump into 2nd place Sunday

USHL Game #n/a
Tri-City 2 at Cedar Rapids 4
Cedar Rapids Ice Arena
Apr 6, 2019
Referee: Brian Hankes
Linesmen: Kris Delaney
Cameron Dykstra
Three Stars:
1. CR - L. Walsh
2. CR - J. Tonelli
3. TC - R. Attard
Game Start: 7:05 PM CST
Game End: 9:42 PM
Game Length: 2:37
Attendance: 2304

SCORING 1 2 3 T
Tri-City 0 1 1 2
Cedar Rapids 0 2 2 4
SHOTS 1 2 3 T
Tri-City 5 11 7 23
Cedar Rapids 7 5 5 17
PP PIM PTS
Tri-City 2 / 7 26 min / 9 inf 2 G + 3 A = 5 Pts
Cedar Rapids 1 / 5 30 min / 11 inf 4 G + 5 A = 9 Pts
V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)
0 - 1 1 2nd CR 3:14 J. Polin (24) L. Walsh SH V 3 4 11 21 28 H 4 11 15 27
1 - 1 2 2nd TC 7:53 R. Attard (27) B. Furry PP V 3 4 11 21 28 H 4 13 15 17
1 - 2 3 2nd CR 16:12 W. Zmolek (4) N. Smith, A. McDonough PP V 3 4 17 22 H 4 9 11 13 25
1 - 3 4 3rd CR 7:41 J. Tonelli (4) A. Bakanov, W. Francis V 12 14 20 27 28 H 7 17 19 20 23
2 - 3 5 3rd TC 12:26 E. Rosen (6) K. Pehrson, F. Forsmark PP V 2 17 20 27 67 H 4 9 11 15
2 - 4 6 3rd CR 18:36 L. Walsh (23) EN V 2 11 17 20 21 28 H 4 12 15 17 27
TRI-CITY ROSTER
No Name G A +/- Sh PIM
G 31 I. Saville 0 0 0 0 0
G 33 J. Barczewski 0 0 0 0 0
D 2 E. Rosen 1 0 -1 1 0
LD 3 R. Attard 1 0 -1 5 0
D 4 M. Koster 0 0 -1 2 0
RW 7 I. Murphy 0 0 0 0 2
C 9 A. Kinnear 0 0 0 1 0
LW 11 B. Furry 0 1 -2 1 0
D 12 C. McWard 0 0 -1 1 0
D 14 C. Dybicz 0 0 -1 1 0
RW 15 K. Acosta 0 0 0 0 0
F 16 N. Capone 0 0 0 0 12
C 17 C. McLane 0 0 -1 0 2
LW 18 B. Eckerle 0 0 0 3 0
D 20 K. Pehrson 0 1 -2 2 0
F 21 S. Pinto 0 0 -2 1 0
RW 22 J. Berg 0 0 0 1 2
LW 27 F. Forsmark 0 1 -1 3 4
F 28 B. Budy 0 0 -3 1 2
D 47 R. Rafkin 0 0 0 0 2
C 67 C. Ambrosio 0 0 0 0 0
C 89 C. Kalezic 0 0 0 0 0
Team:
Totals: 2 3 -16 23 26
TRI-CITY GOALIES
No Name Min SH SVS GA
33 J. Barczewski (L) 59:00 16 13 3
Empty Net 1 1
Totals: 59:00 17 13 4
CEDAR RAPIDS ROSTER
No Name G A +/- Sh PIM
G 1 B. Pietila 0 0 0 0 0
G 35 T. Kobryn 0 0 0 0 0
D 2 B. Zmolek 0 0 0 0 0
LD 4 W. Zmolek 1 0 +2 1 12
D 5 D. Deryabin 0 0 0 0 0
LD 7 K. Looft 0 0 +1 1 2
F 9 G. Silianoff 0 0 0 2 0
C 11 J. Polin 1 0 +1 2 2
F 12 M. Sasson 0 0 +1 1 0
C 13 N. Smith 0 1 0 3 0
D 15 J. Millar 0 0 +2 0 0
C 17 J. Tonelli 1 0 +2 1 2
F 18 N. Hanley 0 0 0 0 0
F 19 J. Harding 0 0 +1 0 0
RD 20 W. Francis 0 1 +1 0 4
RW 21 J. O'Leary 0 0 0 0 0
LW 23 A. Bakanov 0 1 +1 0 0
LW 25 A. McDonough 0 1 0 3 0
LW 26 C. Hamstad 0 0 0 0 2
LW 27 L. Walsh 1 1 +2 2 2
RD 28 M. Miller 0 0 0 0 2
RW 29 J. Hankinson 0 0 0 1 2
Team:
Totals: 4 5 14 17 30
CEDAR RAPIDS GOALIES
No Name Min SH SVS GA
1 B. Pietila (W) 60:00 23 21 2

Totals: 60:00 23 21 2
PENALTIES
P T Player M Offense Time
1st V I. Murphy 2.00 Slashing 10:01
1st V F. Forsmark 2.00 Slashing 13:37
1st H K. Looft 2.00 Head Contact 15:51
1st V J. Berg 2.00 Slashing 18:25
1st V F. Forsmark 2.00 Roughing 18:25
1st H J. Hankinson 2.00 Roughing 18:25
2nd H J. Tonelli 2.00 Holding 1:43
2nd H W. Francis 2.00 Head Contact 7:35
2nd H C. Hamstad 2.00 Charging 8:13
2nd H W. Francis 2.00 Interference 9:00
2nd V R. Rafkin 2.00 Hooking 15:22
3rd V B. Budy 2.00 Roughing 0:46
3rd H L. Walsh 2.00 Roughing 0:46
3rd H J. Polin 2.00 Kneeing 8:37
3rd H M. Miller 2.00 Interference 10:51
3rd V C. McLane 2.00 Holding 15:45
3rd V N. Capone 2.00 Roughing 19:07
3rd V N. Capone 10.00 10-Minute Misconduct 19:07
3rd H W. Zmolek 2.00 Roughing 19:07
3rd H W. Zmolek 10.00 10-Minute Misconduct 19:07
CERTIFIED CORRECT



This report has been checked and verified.
Will Zmolek
Will Zmolek

CEDAR RAPIDS — How much are they going to have left in the tank? That’s your big question.

“It’s going to be tough,” Cedar Rapids RoughRiders captain Liam Walsh said Saturday night, after his club beat Tri-City, 4-2, at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena. “But I know this group has a lot in them. I know we’ll be fine.”

There is zero time for the Riders to dwell on this most impressive victory over the Anderson Cup winner for most standings points in the USHL’s regular season. They’ll board a bus early Sunday morning and travel to Green Bay for a 3:05 p.m. faceoff against the Gamblers, their third game in as many days, all in different cities.

The RoughRiders lost Friday night at Dubuque. They are 34-20-5, their 73 points tied with Youngstown for second place in the United States Hockey League’s Eastern Conference, one point behind second-place Chicago.

Sunday is a game in hand for C.R., a win jumping it over Youngstown and Chicago with two regular-season games remaining. First and second place in each division get first-round playoff byes.

“It’s just the way it is,” said RoughRiders Coach Mark Carlson. “You know what I mean? You’ve got to battle. We try and teach our guys to be mentally and physically tough all the way. It is what it is.”

Jason Polin, Will Zmolek, Jordan Tonelli and Walsh scored goals for the Riders. Polin’s short-hander put Cedar Rapids on the scoreboard first, with defenseman Zmolek’s power-play bomb late in the second period giving it a lead for good, 2-1.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Tonelli made it a two-goal spread midway through the third, with Walsh cementing things with an empty netter with 1:24 to go.

“Just shows that if we play our game, we can compete with anybody, we can beat anybody,” Walsh said. “We’ve known that all year. We just have to do everything we can every night. The results speak for themselves.”

“Proud of the way we competed tonight,” Carlson said.

Blake Pietila was sharp in net for the Riders, making 21 saves. A turning point in this game came midway through the second period, when Cedar Rapids was able to kill off a 5-on-3 Tri-City power play for 1:14 and then a 5-on-4 PP the remaining 46 seconds.

l Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

