Minor League Sports

Coroner: L.A. Angels pitcher, former Cedar Rapids Kernel Tyler Skaggs died of accidental overdose

Former Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs. (Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports)
Former Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs. (Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports)
Field Level Media

Los Angeles Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs died from an accidental overdose of drugs and alcohol, the Tarrant County (Texas) Medical Examiner’s Office said in a report released Friday.

Painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone, as well as alcohol, were in Skaggs’ system when he was found dead in Southland, Texas, on July 1 prior to the Angels’ series against the Rangers.

Per the report, Skaggs died by choking on his vomit without signs of trauma. He was 27.

Skaggs’ family released a statement Friday.

“We are heartbroken to learn that the passing of our beloved Tyler was the result of a combination of dangerous drugs and alcohol,” the statement said. “That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much.

“We are grateful for the work of the detectives in the Southlake Police Department and their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tyler’s death. We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels. We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them. To that end, we have hired attorney Rusty Hardin to assist us.”

Oxycodone is banned pursuant to Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Agreement while fentanyl is labeled as a “drug of abuse” under the agreement.

Skaggs pitched for the Cedar Rapids Kernels in 2010.

Field Level Media

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Minor League Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Byron Buxton's rehab stint with Cedar Rapids Kernels cut short

Rehabbing Twins outfielder Byron Buxton brings his game, especially his speed, to Cedar Rapids Kernels

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton returning to Cedar Rapids Kernels on injury rehab stint

Baseball notebook: Cedar Rapids native A.J. Puk makes big league debut

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Looking for things to do this Labor Day weekend? We have you covered

Electric scooters join Cedar Rapids bike share

Photos: Hawkeye greats, corn hats, and school spirit return to FRYfest in Coralville

Remains of Cedar Rapids man killed in Pearl Harbor return home

FTC probes Juul's marketing practices

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.