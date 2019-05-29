Minor League Sports

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders trade Andrei Bakanov, Mitchell Miller

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders’ Mitchell Miller (28) skates against Team USA in their game at Cedar Rapids Ice Arena in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders’ Mitchell Miller (28) skates against Team USA in their game at Cedar Rapids Ice Arena in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders conducted a pair of trades Wednesday just before the United States Hockey League club’s annual tryout camp.

The Riders traded forward Andrei Bakanov to the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers for a conditional Phase II draft pick in 2020. Bakanov was a Cedar Rapids tender last season, scoring five goals and adding nine assists in 51 games.

The Russia native has committed to the University of Michigan.

Cedar Rapids also traded defenseman Mitchell Miller to the USHL’s Tri-City Storm for multiple 2020 draft picks. Miller, 17, played in 48 games this past season and had four goals and 12 assists.

The Ohio native is a University of North Dakota commit.

RoughRiders camp begins Thursday 1:30 with practices. Games begin Friday at 8:30 a.m. and run through Friday evening.

Games Saturday also begin at 8:30 a.m. and run through the night. A final “All-Star” game is slated for Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

All activities are at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena and open to the public.

l Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

MORE Minor League Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids Kernels emphatically get back to .500

Cedar Rapids native Mitch Keller to make major league debut Monday night

Former Cedar Rapids RoughRider Mitch Reinke and his St. Louis Blues ready for Stanley Cup Finals

Wander Javier finally joins Cedar Rapids Kernels: Minor league baseball notebook

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa law restricting sex education funding for Planned Parenthood temporarily blocked

GOP-led Iowa Legislature won't hold veto override session for expanded medical cannabis

North Liberty Police search for suspect in church burglaries

Iowa City sees arrests go down for fifth straight year

Blairstown farm sues Texas bull semen seller, alleging market monopoly, threats

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.