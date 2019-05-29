Cedar Rapids RoughRiders trade Andrei Bakanov, Mitchell Miller

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders conducted a pair of trades Wednesday just before the United States Hockey League club’s annual tryout camp.

The Riders traded forward Andrei Bakanov to the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers for a conditional Phase II draft pick in 2020. Bakanov was a Cedar Rapids tender last season, scoring five goals and adding nine assists in 51 games.

The Russia native has committed to the University of Michigan.

Cedar Rapids also traded defenseman Mitchell Miller to the USHL’s Tri-City Storm for multiple 2020 draft picks. Miller, 17, played in 48 games this past season and had four goals and 12 assists.

The Ohio native is a University of North Dakota commit.

RoughRiders camp begins Thursday 1:30 with practices. Games begin Friday at 8:30 a.m. and run through Friday evening.

Games Saturday also begin at 8:30 a.m. and run through the night. A final “All-Star” game is slated for Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

All activities are at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena and open to the public.

