Cedar Rapids RoughRiders name former USHL player Evan Janssen as new assistant coach

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders announced Thursday that Evan Janssen has been added to the on-ice staff as an assistant coach.

Janssen replaces Bobby Goepfert, who it was announced Wednesday was leaving the United States Hockey League club to return home to Long Island, N.Y., to pursue other hockey opportunities.

A Wisconsin native, Janssen, 27, played for the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints in their 2012-13 Clark Cup championship season, then four years with the University of Denver, where he won a NCAA championship. A forward, he played two years professionally, including one in England.

“We are excited to welcome Evan to the RoughRiders organization,” said Riders Coach/General Manager Mark Carlson. “Evan was an integral part of a Clark Cup championship, as well as the 2013 Anderson Cup ... and was also a very important player and assistant captain on the University of Denver’s 2017 NCAA championship team. On and off the ice, Evan has played an integral role in the success of teams through his passion for hockey. He will make a significant impact on our RoughRiders players, staff as well as in our community. We all look forward to working with him. “

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to join a top-notch organization,” Janssen said. “Through my conversations with Mark and his staff, it was obvious why this organization has had so much success over the past 21 years. I am really looking forward to building upon the winning tradition, and cannot wait to make Cedar Rapids home.”

