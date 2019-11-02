Minor League Sports

Cedar Rapids River Kings to hold open tryouts Nov. 9 in Hiawatha

General Manager Reggie Harris, Head Coach Victor Mann and Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Trae Ivory will scout for talent

New Cedar Rapids River Kings’ Coach Victor Mann will be searching for prospective football players during an open tryout at AirFX Trampoline Park in Hiawatha, Iowa, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Photo submitted by Victor Mann)

CEDAR RAPIDS — When Cedar Rapids River Kings’ General Manager Reggie Harris hired Victor Mann as head coach in September, both men proclaimed the desire to add more local players.

Local players, here is your chance.

Harris, Mann and River Kings’ assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Trae Ivory will hold open tryouts for the ninth-year football franchise on Saturday, Nov. 9 at AirFX Trampoline Park in Hiawatha.

“We definitely want to look at some guys that are coming out to compete,” Mann said. “Definitely want to get some guys that, I feel, that can come and help us out. We want to have some local talent as much as we can, but it has to be talent that is ready to go out there and make a championship run. I am just looking for all the guys that are looking for that next opportunity to come out and just be ready to go at it for a couple of hours.”

Interested players can find early registration information on the team’s website (www.goriverkings.com) or arrive at the tryout site in time for the 9 a.m. onsite registration. The tryout fee is $50 for early registrants or $65 on the day of the event, which will conclude at 2 p.m.

“We want to be able to have the opportunity to get some guys that maybe have not had the chance to get in front of us, so we know who we have got local,” Harris said. “On top of that, I typically like to try to sign two to three guys out of that tryout to get on the squad. It is a good way for us to find some guys that either we have not heard of or that maybe we just want to get a good look at a little further than just looking at their bio.”

The River Kings have signed several players since the beginning of free agency in preparation for the 2020 Indoor Football League season, which will commence in earnest with training camp on March 1.

Among the signees are former Auburn tailback Michael Dyer, defensive lineman Walter Walker, quarterbacks Derrick Bernard and Javin Kilgo, defensive backs Tyler Hanks and Treavor Pugh, all-IFL kick returner William Gibbs and receiver/kick returner Tamarick Vanover Jr., son of the former Kansas City Chiefs player.

“I am excited about every last one of the guys that we have reached out to and every last one of the guys that we have signed so far,” Mann said. “The guys that we have are pretty sure that they can go and make a big imprint on the IFL and the special things that we are going to do in Cedar Rapids this year. We are just waiting on the next wave of guys that we are going to sign. I am looking for those special guys, those difference makers, those leaders, those community role models for the kids. People that just want to go out and be part of the team.”

Comments: douglas.miles@thegazette.com

 

