Cedar Rapids River Kings hire former CIF champion as next head coach

CEDAR RAPIDS — The city’s search for a new indoor football head coach is over.

The Cedar Rapids River Kings have their Mann.

Cedar Rapids General Manager Reggie Harris announced Thursday that the club has hired Victor Mann as the sixth head coach in the nine-year history of the franchise.

“The biggest thing to me is he didn’t have any hesitation with saying that he could build a winning team in Cedar Rapids,” Harris told The Gazette. “He even lists the history and he looked at that as just a challenge to come do what others haven’t been able to do recently and didn’t shy away from it at all.”

Mann, 36, arrives in Cedar Rapids after a successful four-year tenure with the Texas Revolution of the Champions Indoor Football league. Mann posted a record of 27-9 with the Revolution, which included a CIF title in 2017 before the franchise folded in the middle of the 2019 season.

“I am just looking for the opportunity,” Mann told The Gazette. “Cedar Rapids had some good years as far as on the field and fan support. By taking the right steps, getting the right guys, recruiting the right players, we can really make it a special place. It has already been known as being a special place to a lot of players. We just want to get it back to that standpoint and go fight for a championship.”

The franchise won 41 games with four playoff appearances from 2013-16, but is just 5-38 over the past three years. Mann will be its fifth head coach in the last five years.

While Mann — a former Kansas State player who played fullback for five years in indoor ball — maintains strong recruiting ties to Texas and Kansas City, he is expected to emphasize Iowa in his search for players.

“You have got Northern Iowa, the University of Iowa, Iowa State, Coe College and some other schools,” Mann said. “I definitely want to go and show my face and my presence at those places because I know those guys have some quality guys that I know that can come and help us build a championship team and also help us build that close-knit fan base.”

