CORONAVIRUS

Cedar Rapids Kernels wait and wait to see if their 2020 season gets played

Participants construct cardboard shelters on the main concourse as they prepare to camp overnight at Veterans Memorial S
Participants construct cardboard shelters on the main concourse as they prepare to camp overnight at Veterans Memorial Stadium to bring awareness to homelessness and to raise funds on Saturday November 9, 2013. Money raised from this year’s Sleep Out will be distributed to the following Linn County homeless assistance programs: Catherine McAuley Center Transitional Housing Program Catholic Worker House Cedar House Shelter Foundation 2 Youth Shelter HACAP Transitional Housing Mission of Hope Salvation Army Emergency Lodging Program Waypoint Domestic Violence Program / Madge Phillips Center Willis Dady Emergency Shelter (Justin Torner/Freelance for the Gazewtte)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:14PM | Wed, March 25, 2020

Cedar Rapids Kernels wait and wait to see if their 2020 season gets played

02:28PM | Wed, March 25, 2020

Kirkwood cancels commencement, joins other colleges in suspending spring ceremon ...

02:12PM | Wed, March 25, 2020

WATCH: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus news conference Wednesday, March 25 ...

12:58PM | Wed, March 25, 2020

Family counselors' tips on managing stress at home during coronavirus pandemic ...

12:18PM | Wed, March 25, 2020

Illinois family donates 50 homemade face shields to University of Iowa hospital

12:03PM | Wed, March 25, 2020

UnityPoint-Cedar Rapids opens respiratory clinic
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — From this day forward, griping about crappy weather in April is forbidden when it comes to Cedar Rapids Kernels staff. Crappy weather any month, to be honest.

You just won’t hear any moaning from anyone. Not a word.

“You will never hear me complain about a rainout again,” Kernels CEO Doug Nelson said.

That’s because it would mean the Kernels actually are playing baseball games. They’re not, no one is, right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kernels were scheduled to open the 2020 Midwest League season April 9 at Kane County, with the home opener slated for April 13 against Kane County.

“I understand that everybody is going through this,” Nelson said. “Quite frankly, at this point, minor league baseball isn’t all that important compared to the big scheme of things.”

This sports pause will be temporary, but no one knows how temporary.

Will things improve enough for the Kernels to play at least a half-season? Will they not be able to have any season?

Nelson remains optimistic, at least as optimistic as he can, while also being realistic.

“We are preparing for both scenarios,” he said. “We are preparing for maybe getting half of a season in. But on the flipside, I’m preparing for what if we lose the whole season? We’ve certainly been in contact with the Twins organization (C.R.’s MLB parent club), but the reality is no one really knows. And, as you are aware, it changes on a hourly basis.”

Veterans Memorial Stadium was closed to the public last week and employees have the option to work from home. Nelson lauded his staff for volunteering in the community, specifically with the Meals on Wheels program and helping prepare lunches for the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

Others are making sure the stadium is ready for fans, in case some games are played.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball America magazine published a story last week that mentioned not having a season could be catastrophic for as many as 40 minor league clubs. Nelson was asked if the Kernels might be one of them.

Minor League Baseball already was playing the 2020 season under the cloud of possible contraction of multiple franchises by Major League Baseball.

“We’re the definition of a seasonable business, and we depend on Kernels games in the summer to keep the books balanced,” Nelson said. “So we have taken a significant financial hit. Quite frankly, it’s not only the Kernels but every small business in the community. That’s why disaster relief funds are going to be so important for us and so many others.”

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:36AM | Wed, March 25, 2020

Iowa City VA employee tests positive for coronavirus

11:26AM | Wed, March 25, 2020

21 new coronavirus cases in Iowa, with 2 in Benton County

10:24AM | Wed, March 25, 2020

Whirlpool temporarily shutters Amana plant after employee's positive COVID-19 te ...

07:32AM | Wed, March 25, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 25: Cedar Rapids playgrounds closed

07:00AM | Wed, March 25, 2020

Cabaret versus COVID-19: Old Creamery organizing virtual fundraiser for 5 area t ...

07:50PM | Tue, March 24, 2020

NewBoCo, local businesses, schools use 3D printers to make face shields for hosp ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Johnson

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Kirkwood cancels commencement, joins other colleges in suspending spring ceremonies

WATCH: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus news conference Wednesday, March 25

Family counselors' tips on managing stress at home during coronavirus pandemic

Illinois family donates 50 homemade face shields to University of Iowa hospital

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa City VA employee tests positive for coronavirus

Employees at Cedar Rapids nursing home test positive for novel coronavirus

21 new coronavirus cases in Iowa, with 2 in Benton County

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 25: Cedar Rapids playgrounds closed

UnityPoint-Cedar Rapids opens respiratory clinic

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.