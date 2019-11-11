Cedar Rapids Kernels' games likely won't be on the radio

CEDAR RAPIDS — You’ll likely have to head to the internet to find broadcasts of Cedar Rapids Kernels games this coming season.

The Midwest League baseball club has decided not to renew its deal with KMRY in Cedar Rapids, its longtime radio partner. The Kernels annually paid the station to broadcast its games.

“At this point, it is our intention to go internet only,” Kernels CEO Doug Nelson said.

Other Midwest League teams also have internet-only broadcasts, including the Burlington Bees. The Bees and Beloit Snappers broadcast only select games.

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders hockey team also does internet-only broadcasts and only of home games.

“The majority of fans stream the games on smartphones, computers and other apps,” Kernels General Manager Scott Wilson tweeted last week. “Most won’t even notice a difference.”

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com