Cedar Rapids Kernels announce layoffs

The Cedar Rapids Kernels announced front office layoffs on Monday. (The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — With a baseball season looking doubtful with each passing day, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announced layoffs on Monday.

CEO Doug Nelson said the team “regrettingly announce that half of our front office staff was laid off today.”

Major League Baseball players and owners are negotiating the start of a shortened season, leaving the minor leagues in doubt.

“This was a very difficult decision, but with the Kernels season postponed indefinitely, we had no choice,” Nelson said in his statement. “The majority of the organization’s revenues come from Kernels games and fans in the stands. With the potential of going 18 months between Kernels games, we must reduce all costs including payroll expense.

“I thank our staff for all of their efforts and dedication to the organization and hope to work with them again during the 2021 season.“

