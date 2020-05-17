Cedar Rapids Kernels announce a No Game promotion

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids Kernels were supposed to have their first weekday noon game of the Midwest League season Wednesday.

The coronavirus pandemic prevented that from happening, though they still are inviting fans to Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The club announced Sunday it is conducting a “NoOn Game” promotion. Those interested can come to the stadium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to partake in some food and beverage, including alcohol, though that is only served with a food order.

Admission is free. A baseball game of some sort will be playing on the stadium’s big screen video board.

Only 150 fans maximum will be allowed into the ballpark, with tables spaced out (and sanitized after use, the Kernels stress) to make sure there is proper social distancing.

Social distancing guidelines also will be enforced at the concession stand. Kernels employees will wear masks and gloves, with those attending encouraged to wear masks.

“May 20th would have been a noon game for your Kernels and we LOVE noon games,” the Kernels said. “In honor of that, we are excited to open up the ballpark. With the recent updates to guidelines provided by Governor (Kim) Reynolds, we are looking forward to welcoming you to the ballpark with social distancing guidelines and practices enforced. Please know we are prepared to make this as safe as possible for our fans and staff members.”

