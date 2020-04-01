Minor League Sports

Cedar Rapids Kernels accepting Adenhart scholarship applications, deadline nears

Kernels' pitcher Nick Adenhart (21) pitches to the Beloit Snappers at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Thurs
Kernels' pitcher Nick Adenhart (21) pitches to the Beloit Snappers at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, June 15, 2006. The kernels one on to win the game 3-2.

CEDAR RAPIDS — The application deadline for the Nick Adenhart Memorial Scholarship is Friday, April 10, the Cedar Rapids Kernels reminded Wednesday.

Adenhart was a pitcher for the Anaheim Angels who died in 2009 at the age of 22 in an automobile accident when his car was struck by a drunken driver. Adenhart pitched for the Kernels in 2006.

His family honors his memory by awarding two $1,000 scholarships annually. This is the eighth year for them.

Applicants must be a graduating high school senior from an area high school and attending full time a two-year or four-year college or university. They also “must have played an organized sport in the last two years, must be a great teammate, must demonstrate hard work and determination, and must have a clear vision of their career goal.”

Applications will be accepted via e-mail to Sherry Downey at SDowney@kernels.com or via mail at Nick Adenhart Memorial Scholarship, c/o Cedar Rapids Kernels, PO Box 2001, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52406.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Minor League Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Former Cedar Rapids RoughRider Scotty Perunovich signs with NHL's St. Louis Blues

Former Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Jack Ahcan signs NHL deal with Boston Bruins

Cedar Rapids Kernels wait and wait to see if 2020 season gets played

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders deal with leukemia diagnosis of player at end of canceled season

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Two more coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa

Coronavirus death toll up to 7 in Iowa

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 1: Mission Creek musicians and authors start online productions today

Grim projection shows over 700 Iowans will die from coronavirus by August

Procter and Gamble in Iowa City, Nordstrom center in Cedar Rapids employees test positive for COVID-19

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.