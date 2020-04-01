Cedar Rapids Kernels accepting Adenhart scholarship applications, deadline nears

CEDAR RAPIDS — The application deadline for the Nick Adenhart Memorial Scholarship is Friday, April 10, the Cedar Rapids Kernels reminded Wednesday.

Adenhart was a pitcher for the Anaheim Angels who died in 2009 at the age of 22 in an automobile accident when his car was struck by a drunken driver. Adenhart pitched for the Kernels in 2006.

His family honors his memory by awarding two $1,000 scholarships annually. This is the eighth year for them.

Applicants must be a graduating high school senior from an area high school and attending full time a two-year or four-year college or university. They also “must have played an organized sport in the last two years, must be a great teammate, must demonstrate hard work and determination, and must have a clear vision of their career goal.”

Applications will be accepted via e-mail to Sherry Downey at SDowney@kernels.com or via mail at Nick Adenhart Memorial Scholarship, c/o Cedar Rapids Kernels, PO Box 2001, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52406.

