Byron Buxton's rehab stint with Cedar Rapids Kernels cut short

Misses Tuesday's game and heads to Chicago for more treatment on injured left shoulder

CEDAR RAPIDS — Byron Buxton was supposed to play center field Tuesday night for the Cedar Rapids Kernels. That was the plan, what the Kernels promoted.

But it didn’t happen.

Buxton was a scratch from the starting lineup late afternoon, and it was learned the Minnesota Twins star was heading to Chicago instead to join his big league team, remain on the Injured List and continue to strengthen and rehab his troublesome left shoulder. That shoulder injury, incurred on a collision with an outfield fence while trying to make a catch in a game, has kept “Buck” on the IL since August 3.

He was sent to Cedar Rapids over the weekend to play two rehab games, though he ended up only getting into one. That was Sunday at Veterans Memorial Stadium against Peoria, where he doubled, walked and struck out as the team’s designated hitter.

Sources said the swing on that strike out caused him to feel discomfort in his shoulder and prevented another at-bat in the game. He did not play Monday night, it was said, because of wet field conditions, though was supposed to get back into the lineup Tuesday night.

The Twins said a MRI on his shoulder taken Tuesday showed no structural damage.

“We’re still optimistic that he’s still going to help this team at some point before the season’s end,” Twins General Manager Thad Levine told The Athletic. “We know we’re hitting the pause button ... I wouldn’t even call it a setback. But our doctors have assessed he needs to strengthen and stabilize his shoulder.”

