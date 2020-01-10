Brian Dinkelman returns to manage the 2020 Cedar Rapids Kernels

CEDAR RAPIDS — Some new and some old.

The Minnesota Twins announced coaching staffs for all of their minor league affiliates Friday, and that includes the return of Brian Dinkelman to manage the Cedar Rapids Kernels in 2020.

Dinkelman led the Kernels to the Midwest League playoffs last season, his first as a professional manager. Cedar Rapids finished with a 78-62 regular-season record and won a playoff series.

Dinkelman was hitting coach for the Kernels from 2016-18.

Carroll Kuemper graduate Bryce Berg will be C.R.’s hitting coach this coming season. He played two seasons at Iowa Central Community College and two at Augustana (S.D.), University, spending four seasons as a coach at Concordia (Neb.) University.

The Kernels will have two pitching coaches in Peter Larson and Calvin Maduro.

Larson was rehab pitching coach last season for Twins minor leaguers. Maduro was a professional scout last season for the Baltimore Orioles and has major league experience, pitching in 68 games for the Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies.

Luis Rodriguez also will be a coach for the Kernels for a second consecutive season. He played in 407 major league games for the Twins, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners.

Tyler Blair will return as an athletic trainer for the Kernels. Colin Feikles will be the club’s strength and conditioning coach.

