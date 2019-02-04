Blake Pietila of Cedar Rapids RoughRiders named USHL Goalie of the Week

CEDAR RAPIDS — Blake Pietila of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders has been named United States Hockey League Goaltender of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Pietila stopped 47 of 48 shots in a pair of victories this past weekend over Dubuque and Green Bay. A 2-0 shutout of Dubuque was the 18-year-old Michigan native’s second shutout of the season.

A Michigan Tech commit, Pietila — whose twin brother, Logan, is a winger for Dubuque — has a 15-9-2 record and 2.65 goals against average. His save percentage has climbed to .908.

Sioux City’s Bobby Brink has been named this week’s USHL Forward of the Week. The Defenseman of the Week is Alex Yakovenko of Muskegon.

