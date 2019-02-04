Minor League Sports

Blake Pietila of Cedar Rapids RoughRiders named USHL Goalie of the Week

CEDAR RAPIDS — Blake Pietila of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders has been named United States Hockey League Goaltender of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Pietila stopped 47 of 48 shots in a pair of victories this past weekend over Dubuque and Green Bay. A 2-0 shutout of Dubuque was the 18-year-old Michigan native’s second shutout of the season.

A Michigan Tech commit, Pietila — whose twin brother, Logan, is a winger for Dubuque — has a 15-9-2 record and 2.65 goals against average. His save percentage has climbed to .908.

Sioux City’s Bobby Brink has been named this week’s USHL Forward of the Week. The Defenseman of the Week is Alex Yakovenko of Muskegon.

l Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

CONTINUE READING

MORE Minor League Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders continue winning ways, defensive ways

A chat with Minnesota Twins Director of Minor League Operations Jeremy Zoll

Our 20-year Cedar Rapids RoughRiders all-star team

Top 5 memorable moments in 20 years of Cedar Rapids RoughRiders hockey

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Jury acquits Williamsburg man in toddler's death

Iowa congressional delegation announces State of the Union guests

Iowa GOP seeks more accountability in judicial nominating process

Poll finds support for Iowa gun laws; opposition to constitutional change

Iowa statehouse bill would pre-empt fireworks bans by local governments on July 4

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.