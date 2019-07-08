Minor League Sports

Ben Kinne leaves Cedar Rapids RoughRiders for job at Air Force Academy

RoughRiders Hockey Club logo
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders announced Monday that assistant coach Ben Kinne is leaving the organization to take a position as Director of Hockey Operations for the Air Force Academy.

Kinne was with the RoughRiders for two and a half years. He played collegiately at Bemidji State and was an assistant coach at Saint Mary’s (Minn.) prior to coming to Cedar Rapids.

“The entire RoughRiders organization is very happy for Ben and his family,” said RoughRiders Coach/General Manager/Team President Mark Carlson. “We thank Ben for his hard work over his two-and-a-half years with the RoughRiders. We wish Ben, (wife) Bri and (son) Kayson all the best in their future endeavors.”

Eleven former RoughRiders staff members are working in the National Hockey League or at the NCAA Division I level.

