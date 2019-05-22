Minor League Sports

Austin Schulfer, Jose Martinez combine for no-hitter as Cedar Rapids Kernels split doubleheader

Kernels beat Burlington, 9-0, in nightcap after falling, 5-4, in opener

Cedar Rapids Kernels’ Austin Schulfer delivers a pitch during a game earlier this season. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Kernels’ Austin Schulfer delivers a pitch during a game earlier this season. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Originally it was supposed to be kind of a staff game, but Austin Schulfer changed that pretty quickly.

“The plan was only two or three innings,” the Cedar Rapids Kernels pitcher said, after he combined with Jose Martinez on a seven-inning no-hitter in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon against Burlington at Veterans Memorial Stadium. “But when you feel good and get quick outs, you can go longer.”

Like five innings long, as it turned out here. The right-hander retired 15 of the 16 batters he faced, the only blemish a one-out walk in the top of the first.

That would turn out to be the only Burlington baserunner, as Martinez retired all six guys he saw, and the Kernels took home a 9-0 win and their 15th modern-day no-no. Burlington won the first game with a run in the seventh inning, 5-4.

“It definitely does mean something,” said Schulfer. “You’re going against professional bats. So, I mean, no matter if it’s little league, high school, college, a no-hitter is very rare. I’m happy and proud to be a part of it with Jose and (catcher) Chris (Williams) and everybody who made plays behind us. Obviously it’s not a one-man show. It’s very special.”

Schulfer is a 23-year-old right-hander from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee who has been primarily a long reliever/spot starter so far this Midwest League season. He has good stuff: a fastball that registered 93-94 miles per hour regularly in this game, as well as a slider, changeup and curveball.

He already has six decisions (a 4-2 record) and dropped his earned run average to 2.41 with this gem.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“When he gets that sinker/slider going and is able to throw strikes with it, he’s pretty good,” said Kernels Manager Brian Dinkelman.

Cedar Rapids (22-24) got a three-run home run from Williams and two hits each in Game 2 from Yeltsin Encarnacion, Jared Akins and Jacob Pearson. Jean Carlos Arias had a three-run home run in the opener for the Kernels.

The teams complete their four-game series Thursday night at 6:35.

l Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

MORE Minor League Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids Kernels pitcher Zach Neff is 1 class shy of Master's degree but he's focused on baseball

Behind myriad windups, Andrew Cabezas pitches Cedar Rapids Kernels to shutout win

Cedar Rapids Kernels fall to Quad Cities, 11-2

Quad Cities River Bandits, flooded out of ballpark, playing 40 of first 43 games on the road

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

3 indicted in fatal shooting of Marion man who went missing in 2014

Reynolds rejects limits on attorney general's authority

It's not the Washington you see in the news she's working on, Rep. Abby Finkenauer says

Iowa honey production, value fall in 2018: Significant bee loss due to disease, weather

Mount Mercy president plans to leave next year

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.