Assistant coach Bobby Goepfert leaves Cedar Rapids RoughRiders organization

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders announced Wednesday that assistant coach Bobby Goepfert is leaving the organization to pursue other hockey opportunities in his native area of Long Island, N.Y.

Goepfert was with the Riders for two seasons, scouting and working with goaltenders. He starred as a goalie in Cedar Rapids in the 2000-01 and 2001-02 seasons before moving on to college hockey and then the pros, including six years in Germany.

“We wish Bobby and his family all the best in their future endeavors,” said RoughRiders Coach/General Manager Mark Carlson. “I enjoyed working with Bobby for two seasons. Our staff and players did as well. We thank Bobby for all his efforts. He did a great job with our goalies and made a positive impact in all areas of our program.”

