Minor League Sports

7 heaven: Red-hot Cedar Rapids RoughRiders go into USHL weekend with a win streak

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

CEDAR RAPIDS — Stay positive, stay grounded, don’t get too high, don’t get too low. Grind it out.

You can set your watch by the reaction you get from Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Coach Mark Carlson about certain things.

A seven-game win streak for his hockey club? Carlson doesn’t think much about it.

Or at all.

“We are certainly not making a big deal of it,” he said. “We are taking it day by day. I think our guys are working. I think we’ve got a good character group that enjoys playing with each other. They are continuing to understand teamwork. Our goalies are doing a nice job. I think we’ve got just about everybody that dresses for us making some sort of a contribution, whether it’s offensively, defensively or goals.”

That last part is for certain. In a 5-4 win Wednesday night at Green Bay, the RoughRiders had only 15 skaters, including nine forwards because of injuries and league suspensions

With their leading scorer (Jason Polin) out of the lineup, as well as their second, third, fifth and sixth-leading point getters, the Riders got goals from Joe Hankinson (his fourth), Andrei Bakanova (his fourth), Jerry Harding (his sixth) and Max Sasson (his eighth).

Defenseman Jack Millar scored his first United States Hockey League goal and added two assists. His three-point night almost doubled his season total (now seven).

“When you look at that box score, and we reviewed it with our guys, we had guys who have played well all year that stepped up and produced a little bit more,” Carlson said. “Guys that were able to score some goals and get some assists.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Winning Numbers

By Marc Morehouse. Relive the glory of the Kirk Ferentz era with Marc's coverage of all 143 wins leading up to Kirk Ferentz becoming Iowa's winningest coach.

Order Now
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

Cedar Rapids played Friday night at Central Illinois and will host Des Moines on Saturday night. It was confirmed Thursday that Central Illinois, located in Bloomington, Ill., will go dormant as a franchise next season.

The Flying Aces were averaging just 1,035 fans per game, second to last in the USHL. Central Illinois players and affiliate players will be subject to a league dispersal draft.

The RoughRiders’ recent strong play has improved their record to 26-16-2-2, their 56 standings points good for third place in the Eastern Conference, just three points behind second-place Chicago. Cedar Rapids has 14 regular-season games remaining and appears headed to the USHL playoffs.

“We’ve got to see what kind of lineup will have this weekend,” Carlson said. “But whoever we have in there is going to keep battling. Just like we have been.”

l Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

CONTINUE READING

MORE Minor League Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids River Kings let IFL season-opener slip away against Sioux Falls

USHL becomes home for 4 European members of Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Spirited QB competition has Cedar Rapids River Kings set for 2019 home debut

Blake Pietila shines in net as Cedar Rapids RoughRiders knock off Waterloo

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Podcast: On Iowa Politics talks Gov. Vilsack not running, and the judicial nomination process

Trump and Kim left summit empty-handed, but there was one clear winner: Vietnam

Wall Street rises as trade optimism counters weak data

Trade war cost tops $40 billion in lost exports

Fed emphasizes patience - again

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.