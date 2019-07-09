2019 Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame class announced

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids Kernels announced Tuesday the 2019 class for the Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame. They are former players Hector Cruz and Jerry Reuss, former manager Jake Mauer and contributor Gary Keoppel.

Cruz played outfield for the Cedar Rapids Cardinals in 1970, 1971 and 1972. He played nine seasons in the major leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds, hitting .225.

Reuss pitched for the Cedar Rapids Cardinals in 1967, making nine starts, including four complete games. He pitched 22 seasons in the big leagues for seven clubs, compiling a 220-191 record, 3.64 ERA and 127 complete games.

Mauer was the first manager of the Kernels when the club began an affiliation with the Minnesota Twins. He led the Kernels to the Midwest League playoffs all four of his seasons (2013-16), including taking them to a winner-take-all Game 5 against West Michigan in the 2015 finals, and his 316 victories are a modern-day (since 1949) club record.

Keoppel began his affiliation with the local ballclub in 1961 as a batboy. He also was a member of the Board of Directors (who own the team) for 26 seasons, serving as treasure, president and vice president.

The 2019 Hall of Fame class will be recognized prior to Wednesday night’s Kernels game at Veterans Memorial Stadium against Great Lakes. Mauer and Keoppel are expected to be in attendance.

Game time is 6:35.

