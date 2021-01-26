Michigan State vs. Iowa men's basketball makeup date set

Iowa’s home men’s basketball game against Michigan State, originally scheduled for Jan. 14, has been rescheduled for next Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The game will be televised on FS1 with the time to be announced at a later date.

The Hawkeyes will be playing two home game in a three-day period next week. They host Ohio State on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.

Iowa will play Michigan State again on Feb. 13, in East Lansing, Mich. That game will tip off at 1:30 and will be televised nationally on Fox.

The No. 7 Hawkeyes’ next game is at No. 19 Illinois Friday at 8 p.m.