Michigan-Iowa men's basketball at a glance: Time, TV, team info

What: No. 19 Michigan (2-3 Big Ten, 11-5 overall) at Iowa (3-3, 12-5) in men’s basketball

When/where: 8:07 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: FS1

Livestream: Fox Sports

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (affiliates, (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM 83

Series: Michigan leads, 96-64

Michigan data: Though still nationally ranked, things haven’t flowed for the Wolverines since their 103-91 home win over Iowa last Dec. 6. They have lost four of their last seven games since then, and have played the last four games without forward Isaiah Livers (13.6 ppg). … Centers have eaten up the Wolverines. Iowa’s Luka Garza scored a career-high 44 points at Michigan. Last week, Trevion Williams of Purdue had a career-high 36 in the Boilermakers’ double-overtime loss at Ann Arbor. Sunday, Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu matched his career-high of 30 in the Gophers’ 75-67 home win over Michigan. … Guard Zavier Simpson leads the nation in assists with 8.9 per game. … Four Wolverines average at least 12.8 points in Big Ten games. … Michigan is shooting just 28.7 percent from 3-point distance, but its opponents are worse at 27.6.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off a 75-62 victory at Northwestern Tuesday, one of only six wins by road teams in 42 Big Ten conference games this season. …. It snapped Iowa’s six-game road losing streak in Big Ten games, dating to last Feb. 26. … Garza’s 22.3 points per game ranked sixth in the nation through Wednesday. … Six Hawkeyes are averaging at least two assists per game in league play. Five had at least three at Northwestern. … Iowa is fourth nationally and leads the Big Ten in assists-to-turnovers ratio. ... Joe Wieskamp has made his last 16 free throws.

Iowa’s next game: At home next Wednesday against Rutgers.