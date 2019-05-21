Metro baseball tournament second round postponed due to rain

MARION — The second round of the Bob Vrbicek Metro baseball tournament was postponed Tuesday due to rain. Play will resume Wednesday with the final round on Thursday.

Class 4A eighth-ranked Cedar Rapids Jefferson faces No. 10 Cedar Rapids Washington at Oak Ridge Middle School in one semifinal, starting at 5 p.m. Cedar Rapids Prairie plays Cedar Rapids Xavier in the other semifinal at Marion, which is set for 7 p.m.

The final round will be held Thursday at Mount Mercy’s Plaster Athletic Complex. Games will be held at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Due to Jefferson graduation that night, the J-Hawks will play the early game, regardless of it being the third-place or championship game.

Kennedy and Linn-Mar and Mount Vernon and Marion will play consolation games Wednesday, but will not compete Thursday.

