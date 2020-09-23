ARTICLE

Matt McDonough joins Cornell College wrestling staff

Former Hawkeye NCAA champion previously coached at University of Wisconsin

Iowa's Matt McDonough celebrates after defeating Penn State's Nicholas Megaludis in their 125 pound championship match a
Iowa’s Matt McDonough celebrates after defeating Penn State’s Nicholas Megaludis in their 125 pound championship match at the 2012 NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships Saturday, March 17, 2012 at the Scottrade Center in Saint Louis. McDonough won the match to claim the title. (Brian Ray/ The Gazette-KCRG)

MOUNT VERNON — Cornell College added a pretty big name to its wrestling program.

And, Rams Coach Brent Hamm is excited to have him on board.

Cornell announced Wednesday that former University of Iowa two-time NCAA champion and World medalist Matt McDonough will join the wrestling staff as an assistant coach. He previously coached at the University of Wisconsin for two years.

“I am thrilled to have Matt on our coaching staff,” Hamm said. “Matt is high energy and relates well with people. His expertise in the wrestling room will raise our program to new heights. Matt will be a great mentor to our athletes and a huge asset on our coaching staff.”

McDonough was a three-time NCAA finalist, winning 125-pound titles as a freshman and junior in 2010 and 2012. He was a four-time Big Ten Conference finalists and two-time champ, compiling a career mark of 122-9. He was a member of the Hawkeyes’ 2010 Big Ten and national title teams.

McDonough also had international freestyle success with the Hawkeye Wrestling Club, earning bronze at 57 kilograms at the 2014 University World Championships.

The former Linn-Mar prep was a three-time state champion and four-time medalist, posting a 151-15 career record. He was also a Cadet freestyle national titlist and Greco-Roman national finalist.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Chuck Grassley honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg, rejects hypocrisy charges

Sen. Chuck Grassley urges more aggressive lending of pandemic relief funds

University of Iowa expects football resurrection will pare down deficit, but cut sports to remain eliminated

A pandemic surge in food delivery has made ghost kitchens and virtual eateries one of the only growth areas in the restaurant industry

Officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case, but not for her death

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Watch: Day 2 of hearing for fired Cedar Rapids officer Lucas Jones at 8 a.m.

Gov. Reynolds issues nearly $900,000 in Future Ready Iowa grants for Cedar Rapids, Iowa City entities

Cedar Rapids officials signal openness to lobbying for marijuana law change

Former Cedar Rapids school counselor pleads not guilty to enticement of minor and gun charges

4 arrested in death of Iowa man whose body was burning in ditch

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.