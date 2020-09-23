Matt McDonough joins Cornell College wrestling staff

MOUNT VERNON — Cornell College added a pretty big name to its wrestling program.

And, Rams Coach Brent Hamm is excited to have him on board.

Cornell announced Wednesday that former University of Iowa two-time NCAA champion and World medalist Matt McDonough will join the wrestling staff as an assistant coach. He previously coached at the University of Wisconsin for two years.

“I am thrilled to have Matt on our coaching staff,” Hamm said. “Matt is high energy and relates well with people. His expertise in the wrestling room will raise our program to new heights. Matt will be a great mentor to our athletes and a huge asset on our coaching staff.”

McDonough was a three-time NCAA finalist, winning 125-pound titles as a freshman and junior in 2010 and 2012. He was a four-time Big Ten Conference finalists and two-time champ, compiling a career mark of 122-9. He was a member of the Hawkeyes’ 2010 Big Ten and national title teams.

McDonough also had international freestyle success with the Hawkeye Wrestling Club, earning bronze at 57 kilograms at the 2014 University World Championships.

The former Linn-Mar prep was a three-time state champion and four-time medalist, posting a 151-15 career record. He was also a Cadet freestyle national titlist and Greco-Roman national finalist.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com