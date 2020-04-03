Photos: A shrine of hope for Maggie McQuillen

Related Articles
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Cedar Rapids woman identified as one killed in accident east of Atkins Wednesday
- Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Linn County
- As Maggie McQuillen fights, support comes from Anamosa and beyond
- Trying to bring Iowa to prospects via FaceTime is the challenge for Hawkeye recruiting
- Universities hold off on some athletic projects amid coronavirus concerns
- Gov. Kim Reynolds extends business closures to April 30