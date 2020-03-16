Luka Garza named first-team All-American 3 times Monday

Iowa’s Luka Garza was named a first-team All-American by CBS Sports, NBC Sports, and USA TODAY on Monday.

The first teams of all three organizations were the same. The Hawkeye junior center was joined by Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Kansas’ Udoka Azbuike, Marquette’s Markus Howard, and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard.

He averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds this season. He is one of three Big Ten players to ever total 740 points and 305 rebounds in the same season, and the first since Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994.

LUKA GARZA HONORS (2019-20)

• Sporting News National Player of the Year

• Bleacher Report National Player of the Year

• Seth Davis of The Athletic’s National Player of the Year

• Sporting News First-Team All-America

• CBS Sports First-Team All-America

• NBC Sports First-Team All-America

• USA Today First-Team All-America

• Big Ten Men’s Basketball Player of the Year

• USBWA District VI Player of the Year

• Wooden Award National Ballot

• Naismith Trophy Semifinalist

• Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Trophy Semifinalist

• Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Finalist

• Lute Olson Award Top 30