Iowa Men's Basketball

Luka Garza named first-team All-American 3 times Monday

Iowa center honored by CBS, NBC, USA TODAY

Iowa center Luka Garza (right) and teammate Nicolas Hobbs celebrate a win as they walk off the court together after thei
Iowa center Luka Garza (right) and teammate Nicolas Hobbs celebrate a win as they walk off the court together after their team's 67-49 win over Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 10. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Iowa’s Luka Garza was named a first-team All-American by CBS Sports, NBC Sports, and USA TODAY on Monday.

The first teams of all three organizations were the same. The Hawkeye junior center was joined by Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Kansas’ Udoka Azbuike, Marquette’s Markus Howard, and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard.

He averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds this season. He is one of three Big Ten players to ever total 740 points and 305 rebounds in the same season, and the first since Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994.

LUKA GARZA HONORS (2019-20)

• Sporting News National Player of the Year

• Bleacher Report National Player of the Year

• Seth Davis of The Athletic’s National Player of the Year

• Sporting News First-Team All-America

• CBS Sports First-Team All-America

• NBC Sports First-Team All-America

• USA Today First-Team All-America

• Big Ten Men’s Basketball Player of the Year

• USBWA District VI Player of the Year

• Wooden Award National Ballot

• Naismith Trophy Semifinalist

• Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Trophy Semifinalist

• Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Finalist

• Lute Olson Award Top 30

