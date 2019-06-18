Lok Wur narrows college choices to 5, and Iowa ...

Lok Wur, we hardly knew ye.

Last week brought the news that a 6-foot-9 wing with skills from suburban Omaha had been deemed academically eligible by the NCAA and wouldn’t be playing junior college basketball next season after all.

His name was Lok Wur, he was from Papillion-La Vista South High in Papillion, Neb., and he got a scholarship offer from Iowa.

He also got offers from 33 other Division I programs who wanted the services of a Class of 2019 prep who averaged 20.8 points, 10 rebounds and has a 3-point shot. He also averaged 2.5 blocked shots, and added 29 rejections to his list when he narrowed his college choices to five candidates on Tuesday morning.

They are Creighton, Hawaii, Oregon, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. Far-flung, I’d say.

Hawaii would always be in my top five, too, just in case it offered an official visit.