Iowa Men's Basketball

Lok Wur narrows college choices to 5, and Iowa ...

... didn't make the cut

Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) and Luka Garza (55) won't be teammates with Papillion, Neb., prep Lok Wur. Nor will Michigan State's Cassius Winston. (The Gazette)
Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) and Luka Garza (55) won't be teammates with Papillion, Neb., prep Lok Wur. Nor will Michigan State's Cassius Winston. (The Gazette)

Lok Wur, we hardly knew ye.

Last week brought the news that a 6-foot-9 wing with skills from suburban Omaha had been deemed academically eligible by the NCAA and wouldn’t be playing junior college basketball next season after all.

His name was Lok Wur, he was from Papillion-La Vista South High in Papillion, Neb., and he got a scholarship offer from Iowa.

He also got offers from 33 other Division I programs who wanted the services of a Class of 2019 prep who averaged 20.8 points, 10 rebounds and has a 3-point shot. He also averaged 2.5 blocked shots, and added 29 rejections to his list when he narrowed his college choices to five candidates on Tuesday morning.

They are Creighton, Hawaii, Oregon, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. Far-flung, I’d say.

Hawaii would always be in my top five, too, just in case it offered an official visit.

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa men's basketball among many seeking Nebraska prep Lok Wur

Wieskamp needs to be Go-To Joe for Iowa men's basketball

Megan Gustafson's TBT team has tough road to $2 million

Iowa transfer Isaiah Moss flips from Arkansas to Kansas

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Marion Public Library faces criticism over upcoming pride event

Five men sent to prison in fatal Coggon marijuana robbery

Neb. school district, fed up with 'epidemic' vaping, to test students for nicotine

Iowa employment board reprimands regents over bargaining

Former Iowa Gov. Vilsack to Congress: Ratify USMCA, help farmers

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.