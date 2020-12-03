Lisbon's Cole Clark sets sights on state wrestling title

WILLIAMSBURG — Cole Clark is determined to finish the mission he expected to accomplish all last season.

When everything settled, he fell one victory shy of that elusive state title and earned silver. The Lisbon senior has drawn some motivation from that disappointment.

“It burned at me,” Clark said. “Not one time all year did I think I was going to get second. I thought I was going to win it.

“It really hurt. It still does.”

Clark opened his last campaign in impressive fashion, posting two bonus-point victories and Lisbon sweep Solon and host Williamsburg Thursday night in a high school wrestling triangular. The Lions thumped the Spartans, 68-10, and Raiders, 57-18.

Clark, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, recorded one of Lisbon’s seven pins in the nightcap against Williamsburg, scoring eight takedowns before decking Cale Fenton in 3:02. He started the night with a 10-1 major decision of Solon’s Gage Marty, ranked sixth in 2A.

“It was nice, especially since we haven’t been able to practice for two weeks,” Clark said about competing. “Just get my feet wet and start wrestling.”

The offseason allowed him to fine tune his strengths and attempt to improve his weaknesses. Clark noted he worked on his conditioning and all-around routine. He plans to sell out to achieve that golden task.

“Win state is the main focus,” said Clark, who was an all-state linebacker in the fall and plans to play football in college. “I want to anything and everything possible to do it.”

Clark will try to follow in the footsteps of his dad, Jeff, a 1994 Lisbon state titlist and current assistant. Jeff Clark introduced his son to wrestling in Kindergarten and has helped him every step of the way. The pair have a close relationship and wrestling strengthens the bond.

“It’s pretty big,” Clark said. “He’s gone through everything that I’m going through, right now, going to state, not winning and going back to state.”

Lisbon Coach Brad Smith praised Clark for his work ethic and leadership, serving as a captain for the defending 1A State Duals champion. Clark often sets the example for teammates to follow.

“He works his tail off every day in practice,” Smith said. “He’s focused.”

In addition to wrestling his dad nearly every day, Clark trains with sixth-ranked heavyweight Brant Baltes, who had two pins Thursday night, and junior varsity heavyweight Wyatt Smith.

“He’s got guys that push him in the room,” Smith said. “He’s hungry and he knows what he needs to do to get to the top.”

The Lions (2-0) only lost five matches total, including forfeiting twice at 113. Two-time state medalist Robert Avila Jr. (145) and Cade Siebrecht (126) were among the leaders with two pins. Avila pinned Solon’s sixth-ranked Caleb Ebert, while Siebrecht pinned Williamsburg’s Kayden Gryp, who is ranked seventh at 120.

Practice was halted due to Lisbon’s virtual learning and the Lions didn’t return until Monday. The veteran group worked out on their own and knew how to prepare.

“Overall, it’s a really great performance,” Smith said. “We out-hustled them in a lot of positions that we’ve been working on. There were a lot of positives that came out of this.”

Solon (1-1) rebounded from its opening loss with a 34-33 victory over Williamsburg in a Wamac Conference battle. The Spartans won eight matches, including three by pin.

Two-time state champion Hayden Traylor was the lone Spartan to go 2-0 Thursday, posting a pin and a major decision. He outscored opponents by a 23-3 margin.

Erich Karsten (220) and Caleb Ebert (145) also had pins and Lucas TePoel added a major decision at 182 for Solon.

AT WILLIAMSBURG

Lisbon 68, Solon 10

152 pounds — Lincoln Holub (L) pinned Jakobe Lahr, 2:53; 160 — Hayden Taylor (S) major dec. Braden Gladwin, 14-1; 170 — Jamien Moore (L) major dec. Cade Chapman, 11-3; 182 — Max Kohl (L) pinned Lucas TePoel, 1:36; 195 — Truman Krob (L) pinned Tyer Hancox, 3:39; 220 — Cole Clark (L) major dec. Gage Marty, 10-1; Hwt. — Brant Baltes (L) pinned Nash Altman, 3:43; 106 — Teague Krob (L) won by forfeit; 113 — Tyson Wheeler (S) won by forfeit; 120 — Brandon Paez (L) pinned Lawson Sinnwell, 2:44; 126 — Cade Siebrecht (L) pinned Milo Ashbacker, :20; 132 — Quincy Happel (L) won by forfeit; 138 — Indy Harbaugh (L) pinned Kaden Lamm, 1:21; 145 — Robert Avila Jr. (L) pinned Caleb Ebert, 1:01.

Solon 34, Williamsburg 33

160 pounds — Taylor (S) pinned Riley Holt, 5:41; 170 — Lucas Kampman dec. Alex Marovets, 3-2; 182 — TePoel (S) major dec. Jack Geels, 12-0; 195 — Max Meade (W) pinned Hancox, 3:14; 220 — Erich Carsten (S) pinned Cale Fenton, 3:24; Hwt. — Marty (S) dec. Tyler Portwood, 11-4; 106 — Gavin Jensen (W) pinned Wheeler, :30; 113 — Kyler Provin (W) won by forfeit; 120 — Tytan Guerrero (W) pinned Sinnwell, 3:28; 126 — Kayden Gryp (W) pinned Kyler Jessup, :48; 132 — Ashbacker (S) dec. Ty Becker, 8-5; 138 — Lamm (S) dec. Isaac Clubb, 6-1; 145 — Ebert pinned Ayden Stratton, :18; 152 — Kam Royster (W) dec. Lahr, 9-2.

Lisbon 57, Williamsburg 18

170 pounds — Moore major dec. Marovets, 16-5; 182 — Kohl (L) pinned Geels, 4:17; 195 — Tr. Krob (L) dec. Meade, 8-5; 220 — Clark (L) pinned Fenton, 3:02; Hwt. — Baltes (L) pinned Portwood, 1:17; 106 — Jensen (W) pinned Te. Krob, :22; 113 — Provin (W) won by forfeit; 120 — Paez (L) tech. fall Guerrero, 24-7; 126 — Siebrecht (L) pinned Gryp, 3:56; 132 — Happel (L) pinned Becker, 2:39; 138 — Harbaugh (L) pinned Clubb, 2:39; 145 — Avila (L) pinned Stratton, :44; 152 — Holub (L) dec. Royster, 12-8; 160 — Holt (W) pinned Gladwin, 1:54.

