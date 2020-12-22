Lisbon's Brant Baltes caps good month with quality victory

LISBON — Brant Baltes’ good month became a little bit better before the holidays.

The senior multisport athlete had received an invitation to the Iowa Shrine Bowl after an all-state football season. The Lisbon heavyweight also produced an unblemished start to his final season, including a quality victory to propel himself into the break.

Baltes used a second-period escape and a ride out in the third to defeat Keean Kamerling in battle of ranked wrestlers, helping Class 1A second-ranked Lisbon to a dominant 56-12 victory over nearby rival Mount Vernon Tuesday night at Lisbon.

Baltes, ranked fourth in 1A, escaped just 10 seconds into the second for the only point against 2A’s second-ranked 285-pounder.

“It feels pretty good,” Baltes said. “It’s always good to win. In hindsight, I should have shot some more, but in the end a win is a win, I guess.

“There still is stuff I have to work on my feet. I just have to keep getting better.”

Baltes showed his quickness, thwarting a handful of standup attempts and riding Kamerling for the final two minutes.

“He wrestled hard,” Lisbon Coach Brad Smith. “They’re both big kids. He rode him out there in the third period. Kind of broke him a little bit. That’s a huge win.”

Baltes improved to 12-0 and has six pins. Even more impressive, he hasn’t allowed a single point in the only three matches to go the distance this season. The 6-foot, 270-pounder has meshed strength with good mobility for a heavyweight.

“With bigger wrestlers, I think quickness really helps,” Baltes said. “Being able to move around and stay in good position, I feel is a big plus when you’re wrestling.

“Every day in practice I wrestle Cole Clark. He’s 220. He’s really fast, so that helps with my quickness. Just being in good shape and not getting tired.”

Baltes will be playing with Kamerling in that summer all-star football game. He is also following in the footsteps of his father, Tony, who was selected to the 1993 Shrine Bowl and placed third as a heavyweight for Lisbon.

“In all honesty, I didn’t know exactly what it was,” Baltes said. “I heard it is a really big deal. I’m honored to be selected. I enjoy playing football, so I’m excited to go.”

Baltes may have matched his dad’s honor on the football field, but has his sights on surpassing his dad’s wrestling feat. Smith said he believes Baltes will be in the hunt for gold.

“I want to win a state title,” said Baltes, a 2019 state qualifier. “That’s my goal and I’m going to do everything I can to achieve it.”

The Lions (6-1) won 11 of 12 competed matches. Quincy Happel capped the dual with a 7-2 victory over Jackson Jaspers at 138. Happel recorded his 100th career victory.

Lisbon finished with a 54-3 edge in takedowns and a whopping 130-48 advantage in match points over the Mustangs (3-4).

“A big win for us right before break,” Smith said. “Just keep working during break and get ready for the second half of the season.”

AT LISBON

Lisbon 56, Mount Vernon 12

(Individual takedowns in parentheses)

138 pounds — Indy Harbaugh (L) dec. Henry Ryan, 5-2 (2,0); 145 — Robert Avila Jr. (L) pinned Jackson Hird, 1:43 (5,0); 152 — Lincoln Holub (L) pinned Walker Lawrence, 3:05 (5,1); 160 — Zatyk Holub (MV) pinned Matthias Kohl, 2:56 (1,3); 170 — Jamien Moore (L) major dec. Ryder Bunch, 18-8 (7,0); 182 — Max Kohl (L) pinned V.J. Boyal, 2:46 (2,0); 195 — Truman Krob (L) dec. Kayden Pendergrass, 6-2 (2,1); 220 — Cole Clark (L) pinned Clark Younggreen, 1:58 (4,0); Hwt. — Brant Baltes (L) dec. Keann Kamerling, 1-0 (0,0); 106 — Teague Krob (L) won by forfeit; 113 — Ethan Plotz (MV) won by forfeit; 120 — Brandon Paez (L) tech. fall Riley Mudd, 26-11 (13,0); 126 — Cade Siebrecht (L) tech. fall Jake Coon, 20-5 (8,0); 132 — Quincy Happel (L) dec. Jackson Jaspers, 7-2 (3,0).

MEET STATISTICS

Takedowns — Mount Vernon 3, Lisbon 54. Reversals — Mount Vernon 2, Lisbon 2. Escapes — Mount Vernon 38, Lisbon 9. Nearfall points — Mount Vernon 0, Lisbon 8. Penalty points (awarded) — Mount Vernon 0, Lisbon 1. Total match points — Mount Vernon 48, Lisbon 130.

