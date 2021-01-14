Photos: Linn-Mar vs. Prairie, high school wrestling

Photos: Linn-Mar vs. Prairie, high school wrestling

Action from Linn-Mar’s dual with Cedar Rapids Prairie in Marion on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

/ 44

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Jim Wohlpart resigning as University of Northern Iowa provost

Iowa National Guard sending 250 to U.S. Capitol

Ban on 'gay panic defense' again moves forward in Iowa House

Rep. Ashley Hinson lands seat on U.S. House Appropriations Committee

Bill that would reinstate limited death penalty advances in Iowa Senate

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New medical marijuana manufacturer coming to Cedar Rapids

Officials don't know when Linn County residents can expect COVID vaccine

Medical marijuana outlet in Iowa City off, at least for now

Fact Checker: Reynolds' Condition of the State claims mostly true

Linn County's new marijuana policy is good, not great

Trending