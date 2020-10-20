Prep Sports

Linn-Mar places 3 on 2020 all-Metro boys' golf teams

Lions finished sixth at Class 4A state meet, freshman duo named to first team

Linn-Mar's Dillon Burr putts on the 18th green during the CRANDIC meet at Gardner Golf Course in Marion on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Linn-Mar produced a strong finish to the 2020 boys' golf season.

The Lions captured a CRANDIC team title, placing sixth in their first Class 4A state tournament team appearance since 2016.

Linn-Mar led all programs with three first-team All-Metro golf selections that were released Tuesday. Lions Coach Chris James and his assistants were named Coaching Staff of the Year.

The Lions were led by senior trio Dillon Burr, Drew Muilenburg and Carter Vieth. Burr, the 2019 state medalist and two-time Mississippi Valley Conference Divisional Player of the Year, placed third at the state meet, earning all-state honors.

No other programs had multiple golfers on the first team. Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Matthew Schmit was named to the first team. Schmit became the Saints’ first four-time state meet participant, tying for 16th this season.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Reid Hall and Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Tanner Wachtl earned first-team honors as freshmen. Cedar Rapids Washington junior Nile Petersen also made the first-team.

Kennedy and Xavier each had three second-team picks. Gannon Hall, Brady Shea and Carter Vander Zee were on the second team for the Cougars. Charlie Allen, Clayton Nurre and Ryan Schmit made it for the Saints. They were joined by Washington’s Kyle Neighbors and Prairie’s Payton Burns.

All-Metro first team

Dillon Burr* (Linn-Mar, sr.)

Nile Petersen* (C.R. Washington, jr.)

Reid Hall (C.R. Kennedy, fr.)

Tanner Wachtl (C.R. Prairie, fr.)

Drew Muilenburg (Linn-Mar, sr.)

Matthew Schmit (C.R. Xavier, sr.)

Carter Vieth (Linn-Mar)

Coaching Staff of the Year — Chris James and staff (Linn-Mar)

* — unanimous selection

All-Metro second team

Charlie Allen (C.R. Xavier, soph.)

Gannon Hall (C.R. Kennedy, jr.)

Kyle Neighbors (C.R. Washington, sr.)

Payton Burns (C.R. Prairie, soph.)

Brady Shea (C.R. Kennedy, jr.)

Carter Vander Zee (C.R. Kennedy, jr.)

Clayton Nurre (C.R. Xavier, sr.)

Ryan Schmit C.R. Xavier, soph.)

Honorable mention

C.R. Jefferson: Logan Miller, soph., Adam Panoch, soph.

C.R. Kennedy: Brody Gilkison, soph, Simeon Jauhiainen, jr.

C.R. Prairie: Carson Slezak, sr., Justin Valde, sr.

C.R. Washington: Andrew Freeman, sr., Ben Blocklinger, soph.

C.R, Xavier: Quincey Johnson, fr., Garrett Nurre, fr.

Linn-Mar: Caden Postma, soph., Max Wolfe, sr.

Marion: Brady Johnson, sr., Dane Carstensen, sr., Brennan Erkel, sr.

