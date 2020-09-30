Linn-Mar overcome wind and competition for CRANDIC golf title

MARION — The wind whipped and whirled, causing trees to bow and shimmy most of the day.

At one point, a gale blew the pin out of the hole on the 18th green.

The conditions might have been an inconvenience to some. For golfers, it was more problematic, accounting for Wednesday’s elements while maneuvering around an already challenging Gardner Golf Course during the CRANDIC meet.

Linn-Mar posted four scores at 82 or better, including a 2-over 74 from state champion Dillon Burr, and claimed its first CRANDIC team title in more than a decade with 315, topping host Cedar Rapids Washington by six. Burr and the Warriors’ Andrew Freeman shared medalist honors.

“I think today was one of the hardest for conditions we’ve played in all year,” Linn-Mar Coach Chris James said. “More than anything it shows we have experience. The guys are willing to play and be mentally tough in conditions like this.”

The Lions played in less than ideal conditions during a divisional meet Monday at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta. They wind wreaked havoc with players, making it tough to judge distances and commit to approach shots for greens in regulation.

To prove the point, just five golfers broke 80. Linn-Mar’s Drew Muilenburg was fifth with 77. Carter Vieth and Caden Postma rounded out the Lions scores with 82 apiece.

“It (the wind) was definitely a factor,” Burr said. “It’s going to change a lot of your shots, a lot of your game plan. Our team handled it pretty well.”

Burr carded three birdies and was 1-under on the four par-5 holes. He also finished strong during the afternoon, coming in 1-under over the final eight holes with birdies on Nos. 11 and 16.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Honestly, it wasn’t that good,” Burr said about managing the wind. “My short game was saving me. I had a lot of shots that were way right and way left. I’m pretty happy with how I played.

“It’s so tough. If your drive is way off you’re not going to have a shot at the green. You just have to play the wind and find the fairway. From there, it usually isn’t too bad.”

James said Burr found a way to get the ball in the hole, overcoming hiccups to get up and down when needed.

“He wasn’t hitting it as well as he normally would,” James said. “Other parts of his game had to step up and they did. It is a sign of a really good player.”

Freeman notched three birdies, including two on the front nine coming in at 37. He added 37 on the back to lead the Warriors. Ben Blockinger added a 78. Nile Petersen and Joseph Tauber shot 82 and 87, respectively for the Warriors.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Gannon Hall and Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Matthew Schmit tied for third with a 76. The Cougars were third with 322, while the Saints were fourth at 325.

CRANDIC MEET

At Gardner Golf Course

(Par 72)

Teams — 1. Linn-Mar 315, 2. C.R. Washington 321, 3. C.R. Kennedy 322, 4. C.R. Xavier 325, 5. C.R. Prairie 341, 6. Iowa City West 350, 7. C.R. Jefferson 356, 8. Iowa City Liberty 357, 9. Iowa City High 406.

Individuals — 1. (tie) Dillon Burr (LM) and Andrew Freeman (CRW), 74, 3. Gannon Hall (CRK) and Matthew Schmit (CRX), 76, 5. Drew Muilenburg (LM), 77.

LINN-MAR (315): Burr 74, Muilenburg 77, Carter Vieth 82, Caden Postma 82

C.R. WASHINGTON (321): Freeman 74, Ben Blockinger 78, Nile Petersen 82, Joseph Tauber 87

C.R. KENNEDY (322): Hall 76, Reid Hall 80, A.J. Corkery 83, Carter Vander Zee 83

C.R. XAVIER (325): Schmit 76, Clayton Nurre 81, Charlie Allen 84, Ryan Schmit 84

C.R. PRAIRIE (341): Tanner Wachtl 83, Carson Slezak 84, Payton Burns 87, Nick Schaff 87

I.C. WEST (350): Brady Simcox 83, Andrew Tauchen 87, Brandon Klutts 88, Dillon Croco 92

C.R. JEFFERSON (356): Logan Miller 88, Logan Augustine 88, Adam Panoch 89, Jacob Strain 91

I.C. LIBERTY (357): Tate Brunk 82, J.J. Grimm 90, Ryan Schmierer 91, Luke Nichols 94

CITY HIGH (406): Cooper Kirschling 94, James Kriz 102, Arthur Hall 102, Jack Meis 108

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com