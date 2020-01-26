Sports

Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash in Calabasas, California

Feb 14, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Western Conference forward Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers (24) blows kisses before the NBA All Star Game at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
By Richard Winton and Dan Woike, Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant, the legendary basketball star who spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, was killed Sunday when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed and burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, sources told the L.A. Times.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road, according to a watch commander for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash ignited a brush fire and made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the aircraft, he said. Sources at the scene said they believed there were multiple fatalities, but the exact number was unclear.

The fire was contained to the crash site, officials said. There were no homes in the area, and no roadways were impacted.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter had five people on board and there appear to be no survivors.

Allen Kenitzer, an FAA spokesman, said his agency and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

