Kevin Ault, Rob Dickerman win Cedar Rapids men's golf City Am titles

The Cedar Rapids Men’s Amateur Golf tournament crowned its Open and Senior division winners Sunday at Ellis Golf Course.

Kevin Ault, an obsolete parts buyer for Collins Aerospace who golfed for Wartburg, took the Open title with an 11-under-par, three-day-total of 205.

“I just kept going after it and was fortunate to get the win,” said Ault of his second title in the Open division.

“I’m really relieved that we’re not shut down right now,” Ault said. “We’re fortunate to get out here because we need social interaction and it’s important to get outside and not shelter in place all the time.”

While Ault understands that the field needed to be limited this year due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, he hopes that more golfers will play in the tournament in the future when life returns to normal.

“Everyone thinks of tournaments as everyone needing to be competing to win,” Ault said. “That’s far from the case. It makes you better playing with better people and you get to meet people.”

Ault said that’s what the sport is all about.

“Golf brings people together. It’s not about winning and losing and I’d love to see more players out here.”

Luckily for Ault, his wife Andrea golfed for Wartburg as well and rode the course with him as the couple celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary.

“We have four kids so we’re just going to go home and grill out,” said Ault of their celebration plans.

The Senior division winner, Rob Dickerman, celebrated his second-consecutive title with a 7-under-par total of 209 for the three-day event that visited Twin Pines and Gardner before concluding at Ellis.

“I was hitting my driver well and I wasn’t putting anything out of play,” Dickerman said. “I hit the greens well and was consistent for 54 holes.”

Dickerman was more than consistent for the first 2 1/2 rounds, scoring pars or better before he finally bogeyed the 45th hole of the tournament.

“My putting was pretty good,” Dickerman said. “Although I left a lot of them short of the hole.”

The few troubles Dickerman faced were in no way caused by the courses themselves.

“The greens were soft and I was pleased with the condition of all three golf courses,” Dickerman said. “The city has done a wonderful job this year, despite what we’ve been through.”