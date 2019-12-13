Photos: Cedar Rapids Washington vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Iowa high school girls' basketball

Photos: Cedar Rapids Washington vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Iowa high school girls' basketball

Lead by Hannah Stuelke, the Washington Warriors beat the Jefferson J-Hawks 69-49.

/ 22

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Ex-wife was sane at time of 2017 stabbing in Independence, witness says

Iowa town divided over Nativity scene on courthouse lawn

Sports betting is boosting Iowa's overall gambling

What could happen to Collins Aerospace's military GPS business once it's sold off? Analysts weigh in

Iowa Department of Transportation director resigns at Gov. Kim Reynolds' request

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Ashton Kutcher's failed promise to Iowans

Christmas carols for the horrible timeline we're living in

Where to find holiday lights in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City areas

University of Iowa spent $26,000 on travel to Europe ahead of massive utilities deal

Double murder trial will stay in Linn County for man charged in shootings outside Cedar Rapids smoke shop

Trending